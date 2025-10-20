New boss battle!

Here's a new boss battle for you! This will be the 5th boss battle facing a little squeaky guy! He's got less hit points than the other bosses, but he's also quite a bit more technically challenging than the other bosses. Good luck!

Four new games!

As mentioned in the last update, I'm going to be just focusing on adding new games to the shuffler mode. Once I hit 52 games, then I'll shift my focus over to adding more games to the arcades. We're almost there! Just 4 more games to go! But for now...

A new game approaches! This is the 45th game in Retro Endurance called Rocket Upwards. Use the button to accelerate and use the controls to move the rocket. Avoid all the junk in your way. Can you make it to space?

Another game approaches! 46th game called Fill Screen. It's a Qix clone, but it's faster paced and has additional elements such as collectables and spikes. Just in time for Halloween, you control a spider and fill up the screen with icky webs. Hold the button to create a line across without hitting an enemy to fill an area of the screen outside of the red enemy.

New game! 47th game called Bouncy Tanks. It's kind of based off of Tank-Pong in the game Combat for the Atari 2600. But it's more updated with a much faster pace and can get quite chaotic. It's just you against other tanks. Just watch out as the bullets, including both yours and your enemies, can bounce around everywhere!

And the last new game of this update: 48th game called Trampoline. Now there's a good amount of games that this is based on, but the last one I played that inspired this is the "Puppy Love" stages in Earth Worm Jim 2. Now you get to feel the frustration as you attempt the near impossible task of saving those blobs jumping off the burning building!

And other improvements!

- Game name now displays over disable icons and arcades on sale when the player goes near them

- CRT Scanline Filter added - enable it in the settings. (Thanks AdmiralClassy for the idea!)

- New unlocked games will now play up to 3 times in a row as long as an even newer game doesn't get unlocked