Settlers — a major content update has arrived in CrafTAE!

This update introduces 43 brand-new cards and 15 new achievements, bringing new strategies, challenges and possibilities to your settlement, and it is free!

🗺️ A new biome: Ordeman

Journey into the jungle of Ordeman, a lush, untamed land where wild life thrive. Only the bold will unlock its secrets.

🛠️ A new card type: Workers

Meet the Worker cards — dedicated helpers who can pick up and carry assigned cards to target ones. They’ll change how you organize your settlement and automate tasks on the long run.

⚔️ Three new adventurers

🌿 The Druid – Harnesses the power of nature. Can convert wild enemy creatures into loyal companions, turning threats into allies

🛡️ The Knight – A stalwart defender, offering resilience and strength against the toughest enemies

🔥 The Berserker – Thrives in the heat of battle, striking with ferocity unmatched by common folk

🐺 Wild creatures

A host of new wild creatures have entered the world of CrafTAE, designed to complement the Druid’s taming ability and provide fresh possibilities for your growing roster of companions.

🚨 Lock pause

You can now pause during combat, but only to pan around and plan your next move (and maybe breathe a little 😛), everything else is locked. No card movement, no stacking and no crafting.

🔨 Async production

There is no need to stack cards on the right order anymore (Campfire + Raw Meat + Wood), a whole messed up and disordered stack will still craft an intended recipe (1 Campfire + 9 Raw Meat + 2 Wood, in this order, will result in 2 Cooked Meat, for instance).

📔 Change log version 1.1.0 (57):

NEW CONTENT

New biome: Ordeman

New resource veins: Map to Ordeman, Banana Tree, Banana Bunch

New resources: Antlers, Hunter's Trophy, Wagon, Saddle

New structures: Hunter's Lodge, Artisan's Hut, Spike Trap (old Bone Trap)

New creatures: Deer, Horse, Rabbit, Monkey

New enemy creatures: Mad Cow, Bear, Boar, Jaguar, Lion, Harpy Eagle

New adventurers: Druid, Knight, Berserker

New corpses: Druid Corpse, Knight Corpse, Berserker Corpse

New food: Banana, Banana Cake, Banana Smoothie

New equipment: Nature Totem, Antler Spear, Antler Bow, Magic Antler Bow, Druid Staff

New companions: Bear, Boar, Jaguar, Lion, Harpy Eagle, Shark

New card type: Workers

New workers: Trained Monkey, Cargo Horse, Cargo Wagon

New event: Harpy Eagle The more monkeys/trained monkeys you have, higher the chances of a Harpy Eagle to attack

Total of 43 new cards added

15 new achievements to earn

QUALITY OF LIFE

Async production

Lock pause on combat

Improved Water card priority spawn on soil type cards

Paper auto production (new structure Artisan's Hut, 2 sugar canes -> 1 paper)

Feedback form now can be opened everywhere by pressing the "F1" key

FIXES

One more try on the file system/Steam cloud sync bug (let us know if it works)

You can expect a follow-up patch addressing your feedback.

This is the largest content update yet, and its free! Step into the Ordeman jungle, train your new adventurers, and see how far your settlement can grow in this wild new era.

As always, we’d love to hear your stories and see your strategies — share them in the Community Hub and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord! 🔗

Leave a Steam Review, your feedback matters.

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming!

Thank you for your trust in us.

Cheers,

mappe