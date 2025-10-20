 Skip to content
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20467108 Edited 20 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Psytec Games has released update v1.0.42 for Titan Isles on Meta Quest and SteamVR in advance of it's Halloween event - Hollowlight Festival.

Headlining the update is Hollowlight Festival, a limited-time Halloween event that brings a brand new collection race, a unique time trial and a new spooky look to Clouds Edge!

The Haunted Run

A new race challenging all players to compete to collect all of the Halloween pumpkins and race to the finish line!

Pumpkin Panic

This short time trial challengers players to explore Clouds Edge and destroy every Pumpkin Target in just 60 seconds! If you can succeed, you'll unlock a unique trophy that will remain in Clouds Edge even after Hollowlight Festival ends!

In addition, this update contains a various improvements and fixes. Find the full changelog below:

New features, big improvements and key fixes

  • Added Hollowlight Festival (Halloween Event) - starting at midnight on 23rd Oct (00:00 EDT | 05:00 BST | 06:00 CEST) or 22nd Oct (21:00 PDT)

  • Added new, limited-time collection race 'The Haunted Run' for Hollowlight Festival

  • Added new, limited-time trial 'Pumpkin Panic' for Hollowlight Festival

  • Added disco area to the hub, including a new robotic DJ!

  • Public hosted games now show difficulty and New Game+ status on the public game search panel


Notable fixes and improvements

  • Improved performance on Meta Quest Pro

  • Improved texture quality in some areas from a distance

  • Fixed an issue where an enemy could get stuck inside a wall

  • Fixed an issue with the gate in Canopy Sprint race


And more small fixes and minor improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839681
  • Loading history…
