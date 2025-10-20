Psytec Games has released update v1.0.42 for Titan Isles on Meta Quest and SteamVR in advance of it's Halloween event - Hollowlight Festival.

Headlining the update is Hollowlight Festival, a limited-time Halloween event that brings a brand new collection race, a unique time trial and a new spooky look to Clouds Edge!

The Haunted Run

A new race challenging all players to compete to collect all of the Halloween pumpkins and race to the finish line!

Pumpkin Panic

This short time trial challengers players to explore Clouds Edge and destroy every Pumpkin Target in just 60 seconds! If you can succeed, you'll unlock a unique trophy that will remain in Clouds Edge even after Hollowlight Festival ends!



In addition, this update contains a various improvements and fixes. Find the full changelog below:

New features, big improvements and key fixes

Added Hollowlight Festival (Halloween Event) - starting at midnight on 23rd Oct (00:00 EDT | 05:00 BST | 06:00 CEST) or 22nd Oct (21:00 PDT)

Added new, limited-time collection race 'The Haunted Run' for Hollowlight Festival

Added new, limited-time trial 'Pumpkin Panic' for Hollowlight Festival

Added disco area to the hub, including a new robotic DJ!

Public hosted games now show difficulty and New Game+ status on the public game search panel





Notable fixes and improvements

Improved performance on Meta Quest Pro

Improved texture quality in some areas from a distance

Fixed an issue where an enemy could get stuck inside a wall

Fixed an issue with the gate in Canopy Sprint race





And more small fixes and minor improvements