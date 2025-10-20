 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20467107
Update notes via Steam Community

TVI has received an update addressing the major bugs found post-launch. If you find any more let me know using the Steam discussion board and I'll try to fix them ASAP!

Have fun!
Spacepiano :D

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug causing the player to move on their own after a cutscene.

  • Fixed a bug causing players to be stuck on the death screen after interacting with a collectible (in addition to this, enemy AI is now completely disabled when reading collectible documents.)

  • Fixed a bug causing the player to get stuck behind an invisible wall on floor B-6

