 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20467058 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.103

ADDED:

  • Added and corrected text for several tooltips in various sections of the game settings.

CHANGED:

  • Game Mode: When this option is enabled, it now also disables all character animations, sounds, and voice lines for maximum performance.

  • Slightly adjusted the animation for the "Balloons" item.

FIXED:

  • Fixed a bug where the invisible snap points remained active when dragging the window after the "Snap to Screen Edges" option was disabled.

  • Fixed an issue that allowed a second instance of the application to be launched, which occurred when moving the window to a second monitor and trying to open the app from the taskbar.

  • Fixed the "Game Mode" behavior: When this option was enabled, it was impossible to move the window.

  • Fixed the localization for the "Steam Clouds" option tooltip.

  • Fixed a bug where the character could pulse indefinitely if the "Game Mode" and "Ignore Clicks" options were enabled simultaneously.

COMING SOON:

  • Disabling the Steam Overlay - the feature has been approved and is in the implementation stage. WIP!


Thank you for your reports and patience! We continue to improve the game's stability and usability. Enjoy! ❤️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link