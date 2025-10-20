Update 1.0.103
ADDED:
Added and corrected text for several tooltips in various sections of the game settings.
CHANGED:
Game Mode: When this option is enabled, it now also disables all character animations, sounds, and voice lines for maximum performance.
Slightly adjusted the animation for the "Balloons" item.
FIXED:
Fixed a bug where the invisible snap points remained active when dragging the window after the "Snap to Screen Edges" option was disabled.
Fixed an issue that allowed a second instance of the application to be launched, which occurred when moving the window to a second monitor and trying to open the app from the taskbar.
Fixed the "Game Mode" behavior: When this option was enabled, it was impossible to move the window.
Fixed the localization for the "Steam Clouds" option tooltip.
Fixed a bug where the character could pulse indefinitely if the "Game Mode" and "Ignore Clicks" options were enabled simultaneously.
COMING SOON:
Disabling the Steam Overlay - the feature has been approved and is in the implementation stage. WIP!
Thank you for your reports and patience! We continue to improve the game's stability and usability. Enjoy! ❤️
Changed files in this update