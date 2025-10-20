Update 1.0.103



ADDED:

Added and corrected text for several tooltips in various sections of the game settings.

CHANGED:

Slightly adjusted the animation for the "Balloons" item.

Game Mode: When this option is enabled, it now also disables all character animations, sounds, and voice lines for maximum performance.

FIXED:

Fixed a bug where the invisible snap points remained active when dragging the window after the "Snap to Screen Edges" option was disabled.

Fixed an issue that allowed a second instance of the application to be launched, which occurred when moving the window to a second monitor and trying to open the app from the taskbar.

Fixed the "Game Mode" behavior: When this option was enabled, it was impossible to move the window.

Fixed the localization for the "Steam Clouds" option tooltip.