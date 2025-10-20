 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20467056 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

2.0.4a - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.4, so you can switch back to that version and continue playing. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with that last patch, so you can play with those who are not in this beta.

BETA 1

BUGS FIXED:

* Beige coat (revised a few months ago) does not have supracaudal gland marking on tail.

* Lost River DLC Map: Halloween coffins are missing their mesh, and Halloween cats float during winter season.

* Unity (game engine) bug that could allow another application installed on the user's computer to execute malicious code in the game (though there are no known cases of this in any Unity game, and WolfQuest does not use the particular code that would make this intrusion more feasible.)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20467056
macOS 64-bit WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Mac) Depot 926992
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link