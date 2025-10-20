This build has not been seen in a public branch.

2.0.4a - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.4, so you can switch back to that version and continue playing. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with that last patch, so you can play with those who are not in this beta.

BETA 1

BUGS FIXED:

* Beige coat (revised a few months ago) does not have supracaudal gland marking on tail.

* Lost River DLC Map: Halloween coffins are missing their mesh, and Halloween cats float during winter season.

* Unity (game engine) bug that could allow another application installed on the user's computer to execute malicious code in the game (though there are no known cases of this in any Unity game, and WolfQuest does not use the particular code that would make this intrusion more feasible.)