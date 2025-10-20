Hello Conquerors,

The time of waiting is over. The gates of the tower are finally opened for you to start your excursion from the tower base floating above through 3 dangerous floors to reach the tower core and rescue Revellia.



Here is everything you can expect from the full version of Lone Soul:

A stylish combat system based on combos. Use a variety of attacks to increase your damage!

3 different biomes: Mythical Forest, Endless Dungeon, Cosmic Reef, each with distinct variants and different moods.

5 rune trees per patron (20 in total), giving you full build flexibility and powerful abilities at the end.

48 gear pieces, each with a fully representative 3D model, that further enhance your skills.

A full story campaign featuring English VO, with small side stories and patrons commenting on your moves in the tower.

Gate of Challenges, unlocked after your first finished run, with a set of different gameplay modifiers for a more hardcore challenge.

Obelisk of Glory, in-game achievements rewarding you with additional resource upgrades.

Patrons’ companions (available via a rune tree) that support you during battle.

The game is designed so that whether you are a hardcore action roguelite player or you prefer pure hack-and-slash action and don’t want to keep dodging attacks, we’ve got you covered. And there will be plenty of content to obtain and upgrade.

We know the current economy is tough, so we’ve decided to keep the price as low as we can, at $16.99. However, if you would like to support us, we’ve also made a special Supporter Edition with a couple of small gifts, including a base decoration, supporter badge, and official artbook.



This is the first release; we did our best to test it on all possible configurations, however we know that only with your help can we make the game even better.

So, for full transparency, here is the list of known issues, which will be fixed in an upcoming hotfix/patch:

The floor entrance on floors 2 and 3 is loading a forest variant.

Performance on floor 3 might be slightly lower compared to 1 and 2.

Pausing the menu with a gamepad at the base might get you stuck (use mouse or keyboard).

We’d love to hear your thoughts on the new demo. Join us on Discord and leave your feedback.





Express yourself in battle!

Laughing Fox Games





