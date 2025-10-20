Gameplay:

- Slightly decreased touch slowdown.

- Increased how much momentum gets cancelled whenever a ball is kicked/dribbled. This should make it so the ball generally feels more responsive to kick/dribble inputs. 1st time kicks/volleys should feel better from this change.

- Slightly increased GK drop kick power multiplier.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed GK catches/deflections not working in multiplayer training.

General Changes/Additions:

- Added accept match button for ranked matchmaking. Now whenever a match is ready, it will ask all players to accept the match. This should reduce issues related to players being AFK when joining a ranked match, and also reduce issues related to ranked lobbies starting but missing 1 or more players.

- Switched Sydney servers to Singapore servers. Sydney has been inactive and there are some players asking for Singapore servers so we'll try them out and see how it goes. If the level of activity isn't adequate enough to justify both Singapore and Seoul servers we're going to end up removing 1 of them. Of course if the player base grows we can always re-add servers as needed for both Asia and Australia.