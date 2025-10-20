 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466888 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enjoy! ːgoldenpuzzlepieceː

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws Content Depot 1058201
  • Loading history…
DLC 1176200 Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws Pack: 21 (1176200) Depot Depot 1176200
  • Loading history…
DLC 1176231 Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws Pack: 52 (1176231) Depot Depot 1176231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link