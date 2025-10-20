 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466860 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch brings a big improvement to the Teammate AI. They're more lethal and don't get stuck in geometry as much. We also added gamepad controller support, and AMD FSR.
Other fixes include :
- Improved the enemy flinching animations
- Fixed the insane camera shake when player gets shot with a shotgun
- Added a slight delay when the player encounters an enemy with a shotgun at close range.. This will give players a chance to react and shoot the shotgun enemy before he blows the player's head off
- Fixed a bug with the red targeting bracket looking weird in some situations
- Fixed bug with the suicide bombers flying off to space when the bombs went off
- Added AMD FSR
- Added camera shake when the player fires his weapons
- Improved the BOT Navigation code. He can now get off certain obstacles
- Fixed some bugs with the shield
- Added an option to disable Teammate AI Bots ( in the lobby screen )
- Made the bomb defusal mode easier by moving the wires further apart
- Fixed some bugs with getting out of the car (and sometimes appearing under the world)
- Fixed bug with bullets not penetrating bushes and some glass walls

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2089251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link