This patch brings a big improvement to the Teammate AI. They're more lethal and don't get stuck in geometry as much. We also added gamepad controller support, and AMD FSR.

Other fixes include :

- Improved the enemy flinching animations

- Fixed the insane camera shake when player gets shot with a shotgun

- Added a slight delay when the player encounters an enemy with a shotgun at close range.. This will give players a chance to react and shoot the shotgun enemy before he blows the player's head off

- Fixed a bug with the red targeting bracket looking weird in some situations

- Fixed bug with the suicide bombers flying off to space when the bombs went off

- Added AMD FSR

- Added camera shake when the player fires his weapons

- Improved the BOT Navigation code. He can now get off certain obstacles

- Fixed some bugs with the shield

- Added an option to disable Teammate AI Bots ( in the lobby screen )

- Made the bomb defusal mode easier by moving the wires further apart

- Fixed some bugs with getting out of the car (and sometimes appearing under the world)

- Fixed bug with bullets not penetrating bushes and some glass walls