Rebirthing now resets the text in the event log - this will resolve the lag that would happen when leaving the game on a really long time,

Reworded the "level cap reached, rebirth now!" message on the rebirth tab to "level capped: cannot gain more rebirth stats" to make it clearer that you cannot gain any more rebirth stats that particular run,

Tweaked the UI on the rebirth tab to take a little more advantage of screen real estate,

Enemies no longer apply corruption when they get staggered,

When random corruptions happen from regular attacks, they will now display the corruption graphic and sound effect,

Skill cooldowns now save when you exit the game (cooldowns are still reset if enough time has passed since you were offline - this is to discourage people rebooting their game over and over again to reset cooldowns),

You can no longer get the Unskilled Labor achievement using perks via autospending through loadouts,

Web backup save files now properly save with the .save file extention (prior files still work though),