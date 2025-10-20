 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20466695 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Rebirthing now resets the text in the event log - this will resolve the lag that would happen when leaving the game on a really long time,

  • Reworded the "level cap reached, rebirth now!" message on the rebirth tab to "level capped: cannot gain more rebirth stats" to make it clearer that you cannot gain any more rebirth stats that particular run,

  • Tweaked the UI on the rebirth tab to take a little more advantage of screen real estate,

  • Enemies no longer apply corruption when they get staggered,

  • When random corruptions happen from regular attacks, they will now display the corruption graphic and sound effect,

  • Skill cooldowns now save when you exit the game (cooldowns are still reset if enough time has passed since you were offline - this is to discourage people rebooting their game over and over again to reset cooldowns),

  • You can no longer get the Unskilled Labor achievement using perks via autospending through loadouts,

  • Web backup save files now properly save with the .save file extention (prior files still work though),

  • Fixed an issue where Tis But A Flesh Wound wasn't triggering even if the Squire didn't have any Damage Reduction (having the permanent perk that gives you 20% DR doesn't count toward this achievement's criteria still)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3459751
