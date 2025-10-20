 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20466669 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • updated some Unity Packages to fix memory leaks for specific hardware configurations

  • that also fixed a bug that prevented newly assigned keybindings from working directly (no restart necessary anymore)

  • reduced the scroll sensitivity for the resolution dropdown in the options menu

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3228181
