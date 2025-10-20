updated some Unity Packages to fix memory leaks for specific hardware configurations
that also fixed a bug that prevented newly assigned keybindings from working directly (no restart necessary anymore)
reduced the scroll sensitivity for the resolution dropdown in the options menu
Patch 1.4.5
