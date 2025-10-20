 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20466611
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

QoL

  • You can now destroy all, collected and secured, Genetic Designs and Proto-genes.,

  • Fixed bugs where sort by name overlapped items.,

  • You can now sort by name and quality Genetic designs, and sort by name it also sorts by name first and then by Quality.,

  • Added better icons for genetic design.,

  • Proto-genes and Genetic designs have now a preselect state.,

  • Improved FX/SFX of inventory.,

  • Biolith color code now are the same in the 3D Item, tooltip and banner.,

(edited)Monday, 20 October 2025 17:22

