New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

QoL

You can now destroy all, collected and secured, Genetic Designs and Proto-genes.,

Fixed bugs where sort by name overlapped items.,

You can now sort by name and quality Genetic designs, and sort by name it also sorts by name first and then by Quality.,

Added better icons for genetic design.,

Proto-genes and Genetic designs have now a preselect state.,

Improved FX/SFX of inventory.,