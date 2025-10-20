 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20466598
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch is a small update to add two new side quests following on from the 'Slowing their advance' quest as well make some minor item changes.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • 2 new side quests added - '[Lvl. 11] Liberating the little guys' and '[Lvl. 11] Brotherly betrayal'

  • New collectable minipet added - Gizlip Jr

  • New unique and reagent items added as part of the Gizlip Jr collection

  • Bandit Overseers and Bandit Camp Guards total health and base damage has been slightly reduced

  • Snow Goblin Workers how have a chance at dropping the same items as Snow Goblins

  • The Bandits Pain Collar will no longer hide your hair

  • Bolt of cloth recipe and iron bar recipe added for sale from Crowbert

  • Several item description spelling mistakes corrected

  • 2 new Steam achievements added - 'Can we build a snowman' and 'Starting your own tribe'

