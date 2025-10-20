This patch is a small update to add two new side quests following on from the 'Slowing their advance' quest as well make some minor item changes.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

2 new side quests added - '[Lvl. 11] Liberating the little guys' and '[Lvl. 11] Brotherly betrayal'

New collectable minipet added - Gizlip Jr

New unique and reagent items added as part of the Gizlip Jr collection

Bandit Overseers and Bandit Camp Guards total health and base damage has been slightly reduced

Snow Goblin Workers how have a chance at dropping the same items as Snow Goblins

The Bandits Pain Collar will no longer hide your hair

Bolt of cloth recipe and iron bar recipe added for sale from Crowbert

Several item description spelling mistakes corrected