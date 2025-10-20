Official Re-Release

The full re-release of Floorball League 2010 is now live on Steam for $9.99 USD, with a 10% launch discount ($8.99 USD) available for the first 14 days!

We’ve temporarily removed some branding elements, but they’ll be added back in over the next few days.

The FBL Editor still needs a bit more testing. If you’d like early access to try it out, please send us a private message on Discord.

https://discord.com/invite/mhy9cgwY5Q

If you encounter any bugs, crashes, or other issues, please reach out and let us know, we’re eager to fix them as quickly as possible!

All income from this re-release will go directly toward funding a full remaster of Floorball League 2010, bringing the game to Mac, Linux, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. For the remaster, we’re aiming to include modern online support, female characters, and many more improvements, as well as lay the groundwork for our upcoming titles: Floorball Practice and Floorball League 2028.

v1.04 - Steam Edition

20. October 2025

by FIJOY Games

Added a new gamepad layout option inspired by EA FC.

Added higher-quality national flags for all national teams.

Added support for additional resolutions: 2048×1536, 2560×1440, 2560×1600, 3200×2000, and 3840×2160.

Added V-Sync and Windowed Mode options to the launcher settings.

Changed the 5-minute time limit in the former Training Mode to unlimited; mode renamed to Practice Mode.

Cinematic letterbox replaced with a text box during replays for improved readability.

Fully redesigned scoreboard for better readability and presentation.

Menus reworked from a 16:10 to a 16:9 aspect ratio while maintaining the original style.

Rebalanced graphics presets:

Former High → now Medium

Former Medium → now Low

New High preset delivers enhanced visuals and improved settings.

Removed floor reflections to improve visual clarity and eliminate the “icy” surface effect.

Removed frame rate cap for smoother gameplay.

Russian national team temporarily removed following the IFF’s suspension of Russia.

Set “Broadcast” as the default camera angle.

Upgraded texture quality and redesigned the floorball field, including improved outer flooring.

Floorball League 2010 on Steam