Internally track largest account balance without relying on steam leaderboard API update.
Update largest account balance leaderboard after each increase instead of only at close of game.
Only show run based achievements while in game, not in main menu
The price of fuel no longer updates while paused
Spelling correction for button in tutorial
PC controls only message filter in guides
Only register AZRTY input context if on PC. Explicit default controller mapping for PS5
Additional window scaling for Steam Deck and Switch
Patch Notes 25.2
