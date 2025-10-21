 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20466484
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Internally track largest account balance without relying on steam leaderboard API update.

  • Update largest account balance leaderboard after each increase instead of only at close of game.

  • Only show run based achievements while in game, not in main menu

  • The price of fuel no longer updates while paused

  • Spelling correction for button in tutorial

  • PC controls only message filter in guides

  • Only register AZRTY input context if on PC. Explicit default controller mapping for PS5

  • Additional window scaling for Steam Deck and Switch

