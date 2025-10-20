This update brings right-click menus for all path input widgets (including list input and single-entry). You can now right-click on the widget or an entry to locate the selected file or directory in the file explorer.



Starting from this update, we will pin the version of certain third-party dependencies (notably ffmpeg). This means subsequent updates should consume less network traffic.



In addition, this update contains work-in-progress code (not reachable from GUI) for refactoring and improved debugging experience. We will introduce them once they are done.