It's been a long time since we gave you guys any update on the game or the current development state.
1) Current State
First of all, we are still actively working on the game. The reason we didn’t deploy any updates over the past few months is that we had to restructure a lot of code and other parts of the project, which took a lot of time and produced many new bugs we needed to fix. The main reason for this is that we started work on consoles, which also required an engine upgrade to a newer version.
2) New Update
As you might have already seen in previous messages, we started to deploy an update this morning. Unfortunately, AWS (Amazon Web Services), which we use for different services, had a major outage today and it’s still ongoing. Third-party services like Epic Online Services are also affected by this issue. So if you face any login or server issues in the near future, the reason is most likely AWS/EOS. I hope everything will be 100% functional again tomorrow. This update doesn’t feature any major new content, as you can see in the patch notes. We started to rework all weapon animations, but we’re not finished yet—so if you have any feedback or thoughts about the new animations, let us know.
3) Future Updates
Now that we have the big “compatibility” update deployed, we’ll start deploying updates (QoL, fixes, etc.) more frequently. Besides working on consoles at the moment, we’re reworking the whole custom game system. This will include adjustable custom-game presets and an in-game custom-level creator. Once we get into the flow again, we also want to start organizing community events (tournaments, giveaways, etc.).
If you have any ideas for that, feel free to let us know!
If you find any new bugs, please let us know so we can fix them ASAP. P.S. Max and I experienced that our settings were reset for some reason. I’m not sure if this is a global issue, but please back up your save folder before starting the game after the new update:
C:\\Users<UserName>\\AppData\\Local\\MiniRoyale\\Saved\\SaveGames (Make sure to copy the whole SaveGames folder. If you start the game once with the new update and your settings (including equipped skins) are reset, close the game and replace the SaveGames folder with your backup.)
Thank you, everyone, for being so patient and for playing!
Upgrades
Upgraded to the newest EOS SDK
Upgraded to the newest version of Easy Anti Cheat
Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 (previously 5.3). This alone changed a LOT of stuff in the game. Note that this should also improve performance.
Proximity Voice Chat
The voice system has been rewritten for console support, we also fixed bugs & added features while doing that. The input & output device changing has been improved, more dynamic voice chat indicators, better quality & more bandwidth.
Animation Update
Reworked all first person animations, including reloading, shooting, handing and more
Custom Games
You can now create deathmatch games on custom games.
Party
Fixed issue where party invites would not show up for friends
Fixed issue where party members would not connect to a game when they should have
Fixed placement of the party players in the main menu
Anti Cheat
Updated anti cheat components to the latest versions
Misc
We now allow games to start with just one team if no other player joins the game during low player count periods. This will automatically spawn bots regardless of the poll that is usually used.
During low player count periods, we now show every warmup server that is currently allocated. This will help players find a more populated server, because it is really hard to tune the matchmaker for high & low player count.
Fixed several achievements that would not progress under certain circumstances
Fixed friend list not updating friend presence status
Completely rewritten the profanity system which should lead to fewer false positives and false negatives
Due to the improvements in map loading, we lowered the timeout for connecting to a server
Instead of ICMP pings for the region's ping, we now use more modern UDP packets. This improves the reliability and stability for the latency measuring, and also allows ipv6 only connections.
The remote time is now calculated securely on our backend, which should lead to less time screws for events & time based features
Fixed bug where custom games would not show up in the browser
Fixed some minor tutorial bugs
Added more details to the game version tag
Added more support for controllers in the menus
Added new toast notification when crashing due to anti cheat
Fixed issue where the steam_installscript would not install dependencies
Cleaned up the server startup code, this leads to a much faster startup which decreases connection time on initial join
several different performance improvements
Fixed bug where player data would not update correctly after loading the main menu from a game
Minor collision fixes
Fixed EAC bug that prevented native linux support
Better handling login failures
Fixed bug where bots would not react to damage
Fixed custom friend code & invite code not viewable on small monitors
Crashes
Fixed EOS Ecom crash when failed to query currency
Fixed crash on startup when login would fail silently
