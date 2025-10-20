 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466349 Edited 20 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Soldiers!

It's been a long time since we gave you guys any update on the game or the current development state.

1) Current State

First of all, we are still actively working on the game. The reason we didn’t deploy any updates over the past few months is that we had to restructure a lot of code and other parts of the project, which took a lot of time and produced many new bugs we needed to fix. The main reason for this is that we started work on consoles, which also required an engine upgrade to a newer version.

2) New Update

As you might have already seen in previous messages, we started to deploy an update this morning. Unfortunately, AWS (Amazon Web Services), which we use for different services, had a major outage today and it’s still ongoing. Third-party services like Epic Online Services are also affected by this issue. So if you face any login or server issues in the near future, the reason is most likely AWS/EOS. I hope everything will be 100% functional again tomorrow. This update doesn’t feature any major new content, as you can see in the patch notes. We started to rework all weapon animations, but we’re not finished yet—so if you have any feedback or thoughts about the new animations, let us know.

3) Future Updates

Now that we have the big “compatibility” update deployed, we’ll start deploying updates (QoL, fixes, etc.) more frequently. Besides working on consoles at the moment, we’re reworking the whole custom game system. This will include adjustable custom-game presets and an in-game custom-level creator. Once we get into the flow again, we also want to start organizing community events (tournaments, giveaways, etc.).

If you have any ideas for that, feel free to let us know!

If you find any new bugs, please let us know so we can fix them ASAP. P.S. Max and I experienced that our settings were reset for some reason. I’m not sure if this is a global issue, but please back up your save folder before starting the game after the new update:

C:\\Users<UserName>\\AppData\\Local\\MiniRoyale\\Saved\\SaveGames (Make sure to copy the whole SaveGames folder. If you start the game once with the new update and your settings (including equipped skins) are reset, close the game and replace the SaveGames folder with your backup.)

Thank you, everyone, for being so patient and for playing!

Upgrades

  • Upgraded to the newest EOS SDK

  • Upgraded to the newest version of Easy Anti Cheat

  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 (previously 5.3). This alone changed a LOT of stuff in the game. Note that this should also improve performance.

Proximity Voice Chat

  • The voice system has been rewritten for console support, we also fixed bugs & added features while doing that. The input & output device changing has been improved, more dynamic voice chat indicators, better quality & more bandwidth.

Animation Update

  • Reworked all first person animations, including reloading, shooting, handing and more

Custom Games

  • You can now create deathmatch games on custom games.

Party

  • Fixed issue where party invites would not show up for friends

  • Fixed issue where party members would not connect to a game when they should have

  • Fixed placement of the party players in the main menu

Anti Cheat

  • Updated anti cheat components to the latest versions

Misc

  • We now allow games to start with just one team if no other player joins the game during low player count periods. This will automatically spawn bots regardless of the poll that is usually used.

  • During low player count periods, we now show every warmup server that is currently allocated. This will help players find a more populated server, because it is really hard to tune the matchmaker for high & low player count.

  • Fixed several achievements that would not progress under certain circumstances

  • Fixed friend list not updating friend presence status

  • Completely rewritten the profanity system which should lead to fewer false positives and false negatives

  • Due to the improvements in map loading, we lowered the timeout for connecting to a server

  • Instead of ICMP pings for the region's ping, we now use more modern UDP packets. This improves the reliability and stability for the latency measuring, and also allows ipv6 only connections.

  • The remote time is now calculated securely on our backend, which should lead to less time screws for events & time based features

  • Fixed bug where custom games would not show up in the browser

  • Fixed some minor tutorial bugs

  • Added more details to the game version tag

  • Added more support for controllers in the menus

  • Added new toast notification when crashing due to anti cheat

  • Fixed issue where the steam_installscript would not install dependencies

  • Cleaned up the server startup code, this leads to a much faster startup which decreases connection time on initial join

  • several different performance improvements

  • Fixed bug where player data would not update correctly after loading the main menu from a game

  • Minor collision fixes

  • Fixed EAC bug that prevented native linux support

  • Better handling login failures

  • Fixed bug where bots would not react to damage

  • Fixed custom friend code & invite code not viewable on small monitors

  • Crashes

  • Fixed EOS Ecom crash when failed to query currency

  • Fixed crash on startup when login would fail silently

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link