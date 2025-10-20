Greetings Soldiers!

It's been a long time since we gave you guys any update on the game or the current development state.

1) Current State

First of all, we are still actively working on the game. The reason we didn’t deploy any updates over the past few months is that we had to restructure a lot of code and other parts of the project, which took a lot of time and produced many new bugs we needed to fix. The main reason for this is that we started work on consoles, which also required an engine upgrade to a newer version.

2) New Update

As you might have already seen in previous messages, we started to deploy an update this morning. Unfortunately, AWS (Amazon Web Services), which we use for different services, had a major outage today and it’s still ongoing. Third-party services like Epic Online Services are also affected by this issue. So if you face any login or server issues in the near future, the reason is most likely AWS/EOS. I hope everything will be 100% functional again tomorrow. This update doesn’t feature any major new content, as you can see in the patch notes. We started to rework all weapon animations, but we’re not finished yet—so if you have any feedback or thoughts about the new animations, let us know.

3) Future Updates

Now that we have the big “compatibility” update deployed, we’ll start deploying updates (QoL, fixes, etc.) more frequently. Besides working on consoles at the moment, we’re reworking the whole custom game system. This will include adjustable custom-game presets and an in-game custom-level creator. Once we get into the flow again, we also want to start organizing community events (tournaments, giveaways, etc.).

If you have any ideas for that, feel free to let us know!

If you find any new bugs, please let us know so we can fix them ASAP. P.S. Max and I experienced that our settings were reset for some reason. I’m not sure if this is a global issue, but please back up your save folder before starting the game after the new update:

C:\\Users<UserName>\\AppData\\Local\\MiniRoyale\\Saved\\SaveGames (Make sure to copy the whole SaveGames folder. If you start the game once with the new update and your settings (including equipped skins) are reset, close the game and replace the SaveGames folder with your backup.)

Thank you, everyone, for being so patient and for playing!

Upgrades

Upgraded to the newest EOS SDK

Upgraded to the newest version of Easy Anti Cheat

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.6 (previously 5.3). This alone changed a LOT of stuff in the game. Note that this should also improve performance.

Proximity Voice Chat

The voice system has been rewritten for console support, we also fixed bugs & added features while doing that. The input & output device changing has been improved, more dynamic voice chat indicators, better quality & more bandwidth.

Animation Update

Reworked all first person animations, including reloading, shooting, handing and more

Custom Games

You can now create deathmatch games on custom games.

Party

Fixed issue where party invites would not show up for friends

Fixed issue where party members would not connect to a game when they should have

Fixed placement of the party players in the main menu

Anti Cheat

Updated anti cheat components to the latest versions

Misc