MUSIC
- New playlist from the FIREWALKER collective coming !
- "UMD" is out from Jocasta and Zorrovian
- "M-M-Monster Kill" is out from Laurz
- "Guru" is out from BadBuddha93
FLASHTRACKS
- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pausing at the wrong moment
- Fixed a bug making the player unable to pause the game
- You can't lose score now in glimpse mode
- Missteps score losses are increased
CAREER
- Reworked the module system, only activating them when the player moves in a direction
- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pressing "O"
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes miss a note when switching tracks
GENERAL
- Simplified the menu for easier navigation with a new selection tab
- Increased glimpse button visibility
- Fixed a bug making the controller vibration when it's not used
- Lowered controller vibration's intensity
- Tuned down the flashing lights effect when hitting an enemy
- Added a trail effect when the player moves to allow you to draw cool things as you dance
- Reworked the MIDI reader script to allow for more flexibility during notes spikes
- Notes with a quick follow up are now better shown on the note rack
- Reduced the size of the player's hitbox to avoid frustrating collisions
- Fixed a bug that broke the score recap at the end of the game
- Bunch of other minor bugfixes
Ô.48
