MUSIC

- New playlist from the FIREWALKER collective coming !

- "UMD" is out from Jocasta and Zorrovian

- "M-M-Monster Kill" is out from Laurz

- "Guru" is out from BadBuddha93



FLASHTRACKS

- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pausing at the wrong moment

- Fixed a bug making the player unable to pause the game

- You can't lose score now in glimpse mode

- Missteps score losses are increased



CAREER

- Reworked the module system, only activating them when the player moves in a direction

- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pressing "O"

- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes miss a note when switching tracks



GENERAL

- Simplified the menu for easier navigation with a new selection tab

- Increased glimpse button visibility

- Fixed a bug making the controller vibration when it's not used

- Lowered controller vibration's intensity

- Tuned down the flashing lights effect when hitting an enemy

- Added a trail effect when the player moves to allow you to draw cool things as you dance

- Reworked the MIDI reader script to allow for more flexibility during notes spikes

- Notes with a quick follow up are now better shown on the note rack

- Reduced the size of the player's hitbox to avoid frustrating collisions

- Fixed a bug that broke the score recap at the end of the game

- Bunch of other minor bugfixes