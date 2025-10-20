 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466333 Edited 20 October 2025 – 15:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
MUSIC
- New playlist from the FIREWALKER collective coming !
- "UMD" is out from Jocasta and Zorrovian
- "M-M-Monster Kill" is out from Laurz
- "Guru" is out from BadBuddha93

FLASHTRACKS
- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pausing at the wrong moment
- Fixed a bug making the player unable to pause the game
- You can't lose score now in glimpse mode
- Missteps score losses are increased

CAREER
- Reworked the module system, only activating them when the player moves in a direction
- Fixed a bug softlocking the player when pressing "O"
- Fixed a bug making the player sometimes miss a note when switching tracks

GENERAL
- Simplified the menu for easier navigation with a new selection tab
- Increased glimpse button visibility
- Fixed a bug making the controller vibration when it's not used
- Lowered controller vibration's intensity
- Tuned down the flashing lights effect when hitting an enemy
- Added a trail effect when the player moves to allow you to draw cool things as you dance
- Reworked the MIDI reader script to allow for more flexibility during notes spikes
- Notes with a quick follow up are now better shown on the note rack
- Reduced the size of the player's hitbox to avoid frustrating collisions
- Fixed a bug that broke the score recap at the end of the game
- Bunch of other minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3199892
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3199893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link