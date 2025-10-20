1、修复在竞技界面玩家战力显示错误的Bug。
2、修复英灵在等级超过39000级后，升级时所需御力在某种情况下可能未负的bug。
3、为英灵最大升级经验设置了上限，3W级后英灵升级所需经验不会增加。最大在3W级时出现。
