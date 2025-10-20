 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466292 Edited 20 October 2025 – 15:59:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、修复在竞技界面玩家战力显示错误的Bug。

2、修复英灵在等级超过39000级后，升级时所需御力在某种情况下可能未负的bug。

3、为英灵最大升级经验设置了上限，3W级后英灵升级所需经验不会增加。最大在3W级时出现。

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3861281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link