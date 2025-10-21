Hello Riftbreakers!

The Riftbreaker Experimental Maintenance Update, October 21st, 2025. Changelog:

Changes:

We have introduced numerous changes to improve the Campaign in both single- and multiplayer:



Improved the timing of objective display in the Stregaros Nest mission.



Improved the objective display during the ending sequence for the Heart of the Swamp campaign.



Acidic Plains Reconnaissance mission samples requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 10, 2 - 15, 3 - 20, 4 - 25).



Gather Palladium Samples mission requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 500, 2 - 650, 3 - 800, 4 - 1000).



Rhodonite Concentration mission requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 500, 2 - 650, 3 - 800, 4 - 1000).



Gather Uranium Samples mission requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 500, 2 - 650, 3 - 800, 4 - 1000).



Gather Titanium Samples mission requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 500, 2 - 650, 3 - 800, 4 - 1000).



Ferdonite Concentration mission requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 500, 2 - 650, 3 - 800, 4 - 1000).



Volcanic Area Reconnaisance mission samples requirement will now scale depending on the number of players (1 - 10, 2 - 15, 3 - 20, 4 - 25).



Increased the challenge for the Metallic Valley Investigation Outpost Stage 2 mission in the Multiplayer mode. It will include a higher number of Octabit nests depending on the number of players in that mission.



Reworked the Crystal Caverns outpost mission objectives to scale according to the multiplayer player count.



The Fungal Plateau mission will now be marked as completed exactly after the dialogue sequence, previously it was marked as finished 300s after the dialogue sequence.



The Metallic Valley Outpost will now be marked as finished after finishing the Metal Terror storyline and will be possible to be removed.



Caverns Exploration mission - Crawlog attacks will not start within the first 90 seconds of the mission.



Into the Dark campaign start - the Anoryx Blast warning will interrupt most other dialogues.



The Crystal Caverns Outpost will now be marked as finished after finishing the Into the Dark storyline and will be possible to be removed.



Fungal Swamp Outpost - adjusted initial Fungor attack strength per player count.



Fungal Swamp Outpost - adjusted initial Canceroth attack strength per player count.



Inner Swamp - adjusted objective requirements per player count.



Swamp Meadow - adjusted initial canceroth encounter strength per player count.



Swamp Forest - modified spline attacks to be species based.



Fixed a possible game logic lock in the Radioactive Desert Reconnaisance mission if a player started the Find Unusual Creature objective, jumped to a different mission containing the Stregaros species, and obtained its familiarity in that mission.



Added a 'Game Over' condition if Canceroth reached the resin intake point of the Great Mushroom Tree in the Fungal Swamp Outpost mission in the Heart of the Swamp campaign.



Heart of the Swamp - Fungal Forest - reduced the final Phirian attack strength on Easy difficulty.



Disabled the ambient crystal growth event in the Into the Dark Campaign Crystal Caverns Outpost (it shouldn't be there).



Fixed the Fungal Swamp Outpost Shield Generator zone marker position when it reappears.



Crystal Caverns Entrance mission - the boss music will no longer be interrupted by generic music if the player rushed to the boss fight before the first song played through.



Mission Generator - bioanomalies, biocaches, and power wells will no longer spawn if the bioanomaly parameter rolls a 0.



Added Canceroth Omega to the boss spawn pool in survival mode and in campaign mode after the first Canceroth encounter.



Metallic Valley Outpost - increased the strength of the first Flurian encounter.



Improved the Hazenite Concentration mission by improving objective markers, increasing the radiuses for objective completion, adding building highlights, and reworking the attack patterns.



Other changes:

Meteors spawned during the Meteor Shower weather event will now spawn a small amount of resources on impact.



Players joining a Multiplayer session in progress will be able to view the previous chat history from the entire session.



The ping menu actions can now be bound to any key in the "Customize Controls" menu screen.



Reworked the Power Jump movement skill. It works more reliably now, feels a lot snappier and easier to use, and doesn't destroy everything in its path anymore. However, the mech is now much better at jumping over obstacles and actually reaches the spot you are aiming for! More information on this rework available in our article here.



Improved the reliability and usability of the Teleport Movement Skill. It now comes in four item levels and deals increasing energy damage with every level. This energy Blast can also stun enemies. Improved the Camera Behavior and visual effects during Teleport. More information in the article here.



Improved the behavior of the Shotgun projectiles. Shotguns will now be able to reliably kill large groups of small enemies.



Improved the behavior of the High-Caliber Rifle. It will now be more effective thanks to improved piercing behavior.



Mr. Riggs will no longer become staggered after indirectly hitting an area-damage resistant creature with an area damage melee weapon (Krocoon vs Hammer scenario).



Fixes:

Fixed an issue that prevented the spewer weapons from dealing damage over time.



Fixed an issue that prevented area damage over time effects.



Fixed an issue that caused other outposts to produce resources indefinitely, even if the storage was full. This had the potenetial to drain all the resource deposits much sooner than expected.



Fixed an issue that prevented the message about 'Familiarity Increased" in Multiplayer.



Solar Power indicator will now correctly show 0% at night in Multiplayer.



The building level number addon orientation will now be rotated correctly after loading the game in Multiplayer.



Fixed the missing 'Scan' button SFX on the Orbital Scanner menu screen.



Fixed an error that caused the minimap to display wrong after changing the graphics settings.



Optimized the performance of the inventory screen in scenarios with many items stored by the player.



Fixed an issue that caused some buildings, like Gas Power Plants, to work at 100% capacity, even when supplied with only a fraction of the upkeep cost.



Fixed some GUI animations on the Inventory screen lists.



Fixed statistics order in item description tabs on the inventory screen.



Fixed the green/red arrow order for the Ammo Cost Reduction stat for weapons. Lower costs are now displayed in green, higher in red.



Fixed an issue that caused the mission time to be displayed wrong on the Statistics screen in singleplayer.



Fixed an issue that caused duplicates of items to appear in the [0,0,0] coordinates if a player loaded the save file with an item lying on the ground.



Fixed some issues with aspect ratio on ultrawide screens in game menus.



Fixed a crash in PauseSystem.



Fixed an issue that caused incorrect translations to appear during player votes in some circumstances.



Fixed an issue that caused the building tooltip of a previously selected building not to disappear after leaving build mode.



Missions Generated with the Orbital Scanner will now display proper names in rich presence fields on Discord, Steam, and other places.



Depleted traps will no longer send out a 'building destroyed' announcement.



New special announcement (with placeholder audio for now) will play if your base is being damaged by an earthquake.



The 'Compare' action button is now disabled during item disassembly.



Fixed an error that caused Custom Mode maps to not always fit the desired size parameters.



Fixed issues with pipe arrows blinking or staying behind forever after loading the game with build mode active.



Fixed the 'Dynamic Camera' functionality in the Multiplayer mode.



Fixed an issue that caused a black line to appear on the planet surface in the Orbital Scanner screen.



Fixed a crash in BuildingClientSystem in Multiplayer mode.



Fixed a crash in the HudQuest system.



Modding: added support for fragment injection for `data/scripts/hud/minimap.dat` so mods can inject only own changes with `{mod}_minimap.dat` files.



Fixed a disassembly cost exploit in multiplayer. In some circumstances, the disassembly value was bigger than the crafting cost.



Fixed an edge case where the player pawn on the client PC may end up missing the TransformComponent, rendering their mech useless.



Fixed an issue that allowed players to click 'interact' on the Rift Station building even if the building couldn't be activated.



Fixed the Stregaros Nest mission logic bug that could lock it in an always unfinished state (if the crystal was activated and destroyed shortly afterwards).



Fixed the rotation of the Liquid Decompressor mesh not aligning with the pipe input.



Fixed the pivot point of the Headquarters Level 1 ruin mesh that caused it to be displayed off-center.



Improved the palladium resource special tile and added a new Omega creature volume spawner.



Fixed the camera behavior during the Anoryx Wurm fight after a downed player was reactivated.



Added Omega creature attacks to caverns exploration mission in multiplayer mode.



The Mortar Sentry is now disabled in the Crystal Caverns biome.



Updated tile spawn rules and map layouts for all Survival Mode missions.



Fixed attack_boss_nurglax.logic - energy variant spawned a nerilian instead of a nurglax - thanks to ponomaryow.dmitry.



A small amount of liquid storage was added to the Quantum Cortex Lab and the Gravitational Hyper Lens to fix pipe systems with 4 pipes.



Fixed lightning effects display in Multiplayer for the Energy Pylon, Multiplayer Boost, Defensive Drones, Healing Aura, and the Anoryx Wurm.



Reduced the amount of camera shake for some skills.



Elemental variants of the dash skill have new visual effects.



Added four rarity levels to the recently reworked Dodge Roll skill, each with increased damage and explosion radius.



Introduced some fixes ofr the Decompressor UI on gamepad.



Fixed some typos and text errors in English localization - thank you, Chris!



Multiple crash bug fixes and networking improvements.



