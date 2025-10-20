 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20466187 Edited 20 October 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed a graphical tearing bug on SteamDeck

2. Fixed a bug where reversing would cause the car to get stuck in certain roadblocks

2. The camera is now offset a certain distance toward the vehicle, allowing players to see more of the route ahead.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650051
