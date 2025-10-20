October has never been bloodier! GORN 2, the gloriously over-the-top sequel to the VR cult hit GORN, has transformed its brutal arena into a nightmare battleground bursting with Halloween mayhem.

The brand-new Fight of the Living Dead free update drags players into a crypt-load of carnage, summoning hordes of undead gladiators, eerie new weapons, supernatural boss fights, and the centerpiece of the madness: the Resurrection Staff — a skull-crowned relic that lets you raise fallen Rokibes from the dead to serve as skeletal soldiers under your command.

But beware: in order to wield the Resurrection Staff, you must first defeat a powerful new boss imbued with the power of revival, turning every encounter into a fresh nightmare. As you clash with endless skeletal soldiers, only those who can harness their full arsenal will survive the Halloween horrors and be granted the prized totem.

Sharpen your blades, brace your bones, and prepare for the Fight of the Living Dead — live now!

New Content

New level in modified skeleton arena

New skeleton enemy type

New boss character

Iron Fist caestus

3 new weapons (Scythe, Crossbow, Resurrection Spire)

Improvements

Added haptic feedback for special weapon behaviors

Made quick punches more likely to register

Reduced chicken spawning in Endless Mode

Fixes