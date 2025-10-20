 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Football Manager 26 ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20466128 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

October has never been bloodier! GORN 2, the gloriously over-the-top sequel to the VR cult hit GORN, has transformed its brutal arena into a nightmare battleground bursting with Halloween mayhem.

The brand-new Fight of the Living Dead free update drags players into a crypt-load of carnage, summoning hordes of undead gladiators, eerie new weapons, supernatural boss fights, and the centerpiece of the madness: the Resurrection Staff — a skull-crowned relic that lets you raise fallen Rokibes from the dead to serve as skeletal soldiers under your command.

But beware: in order to wield the Resurrection Staff, you must first defeat a powerful new boss imbued with the power of revival, turning every encounter into a fresh nightmare. As you clash with endless skeletal soldiers, only those who can harness their full arsenal will survive the Halloween horrors and be granted the prized totem.

Sharpen your blades, brace your bones, and prepare for the Fight of the Living Dead — live now!

New Content

  • New level in modified skeleton arena

  • New skeleton enemy type

  • New boss character

  • Iron Fist caestus

  • 3 new weapons (Scythe, Crossbow, Resurrection Spire)

Improvements

  • Added haptic feedback for special weapon behaviors

  • Made quick punches more likely to register

  • Reduced chicken spawning in Endless Mode

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Rokibe would spin in place

  • Fixed Guts elite chasing held Rokibe

  • Fixed kills registering from switching scenes

  • Fixed Epic Sword and Epic Shield inaccessible in Brain Armory

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3391452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link