 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20466107 Edited 20 October 2025 – 15:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.2.1 is live!
This update introduces the first chapter of Act II.
Lord Krin will gladly guide you through the unfolding events and reveal some of the secrets of the Exilium world.
You’ll learn who the vampires are, how they are made, and what’s happening on the borders of the Empire.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Russian Depot 3970711
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux English Depot 3970712
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link