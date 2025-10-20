Update 0.2.1 is live!
This update introduces the first chapter of Act II.
Lord Krin will gladly guide you through the unfolding events and reveal some of the secrets of the Exilium world.
You’ll learn who the vampires are, how they are made, and what’s happening on the borders of the Empire.
Act II Begins
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.2.1 is live!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Russian Depot 3970711
- Loading history…
Windows Linux English Depot 3970712
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update