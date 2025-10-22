https://store.steampowered.com/verified/2133870
It does not include any gameplay changes.
Changes include:
- The Steam Deck keyboard will now popup automatically when interacting with the text fields when entering your character name or a seed for freeplay mode.
- Increased UI size in to better contain text when playing on steam deck. (analytics popup)
- Increased text sizes in various areas to improve legibility on steam deck-sized displays. (shop, tooltips, controls, free play)
- Fix issue where a long name would be too big to fit on the character stats screen.
- Fix issue where an incorrect text material was being used on the character stats screen.
- Change wording in some areas of text for better compatibility
Thank you for playing Golfinite!
Changed files in this update