22 October 2025 Build 20466061
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch includes some changes that allow Golfinite to officially be Steamdeck Verified!

https://store.steampowered.com/verified/2133870

It does not include any gameplay changes.

Changes include:
  • The Steam Deck keyboard will now popup automatically when interacting with the text fields when entering your character name or a seed for freeplay mode.
  • Increased UI size in to better contain text when playing on steam deck. (analytics popup)
  • Increased text sizes in various areas to improve legibility on steam deck-sized displays. (shop, tooltips, controls, free play)
  • Fix issue where a long name would be too big to fit on the character stats screen.
  • Fix issue where an incorrect text material was being used on the character stats screen.
  • Change wording in some areas of text for better compatibility


Thank you for playing Golfinite!

