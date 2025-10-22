The Steam Deck keyboard will now popup automatically when interacting with the text fields when entering your character name or a seed for freeplay mode.



Increased UI size in to better contain text when playing on steam deck. (analytics popup)



Increased text sizes in various areas to improve legibility on steam deck-sized displays. (shop, tooltips, controls, free play)



Fix issue where a long name would be too big to fit on the character stats screen.



Fix issue where an incorrect text material was being used on the character stats screen.



Change wording in some areas of text for better compatibility



This patch includes some changes that allow Golfinite to officially be Steamdeck Verified!It does not include any gameplay changes.Changes include:Thank you for playing Golfinite!