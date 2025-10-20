Heroes of Erondàr,

Over the past months, we’ve been carefully listening to your feedback and working hard to reshape Dragonero – The Rise of Draquir into a more fluid, exciting, and rewarding experience. Today, we’re thrilled to release a major update that focuses on making gameplay smoother, more intuitive and deeply satisfying.

Here’s what’s new:



A Completely Reworked Camping System

Camping has been fully redesigned to improve pacing and immersion.



The old three-phase system, (prepare, cook and post cooking) is gone. Camping is now a streamlined, single-phase experience. Cooking has been reimagined with a crafting-like system, giving you more control and variety when preparing meals. Character abilities are now displayed per hero, with a dynamic list that updates in real time. The camp UI has been overhauled for a cleaner, clearer experience with better summaries and improved navigation.



Complete Gameplay Rebalancing

We’ve rebuilt the core balance of the game from the ground up to ensure every battle feels meaningful and rewarding.

Revised level progression for a smoother growth curve. Updated skill acquisition system so your heroes gain new powers in a more natural, exciting way.



Autosave in Dungeons

No more losing precious progress! Dungeons now feature an autosave system, now you can decide whether to repeat a lost battle or restart a dungeon from the beginning. This should give you greater flexibility and control over how you manage your adventure.



Side Quests

We noticed that procedural quests weren’t hitting the mark for many of you. Our goal is to make them more exciting, meaningful, and worth exploring so we increased the rewards and reduced the time required to complete them.

Save System Update

With these changes, your game saves will be updated to fit the new parameters. We’re working carefully to ensure this transition is smooth and safe for all players. If you encounter any problem please contact us on Discord or in the Community Hub. All the update details are available in the changelog. [link] This update marks a big step forward in making Dragonero – The Rise of Draquir a more dynamic and enjoyable experience. Thank you to everyone who shared their thoughts and feedback—this progress wouldn’t be possible without you.

Build optimized

reduced size by 2.5GB and ~45k files for smoother installs.

Fixed achievement

"It burns, but only a little.” now works as intended.

👉





– The Dragonero Dev Team