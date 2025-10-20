翻译游戏的一部分文本，增加英文选项。

调整了进度相关的数值：

增加了各项业务的产出，并降低了价格。

增加了管理者对各项业务的加成，并降低了价格。

增加了晋升的灵石数量要求。



Translate a part of the game text and add English options.

Adjusted the numerical values related to progress:

Increased the output of various businesses and lowered the prices.

Increased the bonus for each business by managers and lowered the prices.

Increased the requirement for the number of spirit stones for evolution.