20 October 2025 Build 20465809 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes for Oct 20th, 2025 - Version 0.9.6

This update incorporates all of the changes added to the demo build.

Changelist

Graphics

  • Added SSAO (screen space ambient occlution). Toggle on/off in Graphics options.

  • Enabled SOFT PARTICLES to remove hard edges where particles intersect terrain.

  • Added custom lighting settings for each level type.

  • Added new geometry to the Pirate platform level.

Controller

  • Added new controls help popup on first time playing.

  • Display Sony controller button glyphs in help text if using a Sony controller.

  • Update Rewired (controller plugin) to version 1.1.59.2.

Bug Fixes

  • Gatling weapon was not firing.

  • Help panel now shows proper icon for left/middle/right mouse buttons.

