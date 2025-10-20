Update Notes for Oct 20th, 2025 - Version 0.9.6
This update incorporates all of the changes added to the demo build.
Changelist
Graphics
Added SSAO (screen space ambient occlution). Toggle on/off in Graphics options.
Enabled SOFT PARTICLES to remove hard edges where particles intersect terrain.
Added custom lighting settings for each level type.
Added new geometry to the Pirate platform level.
Controller
Added new controls help popup on first time playing.
Display Sony controller button glyphs in help text if using a Sony controller.
Update Rewired (controller plugin) to version 1.1.59.2.
Bug Fixes
Gatling weapon was not firing.
Help panel now shows proper icon for left/middle/right mouse buttons.
Changed files in this update