It's time to face the Beast...



Our third major content update, Revelation, comes with new arenas, story quests, and enemies for you to test your mettle against as you uncover more about the true nature of the Beast and the devastation it has wrought on Mirah's homeland.



The Caves

Stop the Procession



Help the Hero



Help the Hero Again



The Beach

Prevent the summoning



Rescue the Prisoner



Fixed the boss spawning issues in endless arenas.



Fixed a softlock issue where the player presses the [Space] button in the ‘Credits’ menu.



Fixed enemy spawning issues in the endless arenas.



Fixed the issue where the dialogues failed to pause in the pause menu.



Fixed multiple grammatical & punctuation errors in dialogue and quest descriptions.



Fixed a UI issue where the ‘Return to Sanctum’ disappears after pressing the [Space] button.



We'd like to say another huge thank you to everyone who's supported us during Early Access!



