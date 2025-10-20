Just like last post, I've been doing several hotfixes every day throughout the weekend.

I'm committed to fixing issues people are running into, so thank you for all the submitted reports!



Since that last post, the changes have been:

Settlers following you will now teleport to you if you're too far away.

Made a bunch of memory optimizations throughout the game.

Fixed audio initialization sometimes causing a crash when no/invalid audio device was detected.

Fixed spiderite armor showing set bonus stats twice.

Fixed rare crash during loading of a player that is not on the same level as you

Fixed not being able to rename chests with a controller.

Fixed possible crash when using a discovery map while the game is auto saving.

Fixed possible crash when attempting to make settlers guard a specific area.

Fixed Getting Hot achievement not working.

Fixed placing tiles not removing invalid objects on the same tile.

Fixed a spelling mistake in the initial 1.0 notice.

Fixed Pest Warden body collisions dealing too much damage in non-incursions and too little in incursions.

Fixed "Time for an upgrade!" perk dropping alchemy shards instead of upgrade shards.

Fixed Demonic set bonus crashing dedicated servers.

Fixed settlers sometimes getting stuck at the edge of a settlement when they're sent on a mission.

Fixed soulseed armor ability exploding pets and mounts.

Fixed rare crash when mobs are trying to find a new path.

Fixed possible crash if a large part of the world doesn't have a specific biome.

Fixed Empowered and Overpowered achievement completing by just equipping one piece of armor.

Fixed possible error where summons could cause crash if they were too far away from their owner.

Fixed Retirement home presets spawning with deep sandstone door.

Fixed place sound somtimes playing twice on first click.

Fixed being able to overlap settlement bounds if they were disbanding.

Fixed deep swamp sometimes not spawning Mycelium or Life Quartz.

Fixed Katana prset not spawning correctly.

Fixed sometimes talking to the elder not working or causing a crash.

Fixed Sapphire right click event sometimes causing crashes if the owner could not be found.

Fixed Void Claw able to spawn as incursion tablet loot.



Until next time!

- Fair