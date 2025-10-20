Map

Fixes

Expert specialists (Hardy Pioneer, Jesuit Missionary etc.) now use only their profession ("Jesuit Missionary") instead of type+profession ("Missionary (Jesuit Missionary)")



Tile production was not immediately updated after a tile was plowed. Center tile production should always be correct now.



Paine's tax-bonus is now a bonus factor instead of addition (tax rate of 22 is now +22%, not +22 bells)



Garrison-part of the Colony Advistor report is easier to read



Tax is now collected on treasure



Units could equip in europe even if the required goods were boycotted



Fixed some texts



Reporting problems

Maps have fewer villages and the skill they teach are slightly more aligned with the surrounding tiles.Resources are tweaked slightly to decrease the probability of large areas having very few resources.Please report problems in-game, by pressing "Q" or clicking the feedback button in upper right hand corner. These reports include a save-game, screenshot and logs which make it a lot easier to both understand the problem and fixing it. The report is anonymous (but contains your player name and colony names). After sending a report you will receive a ticket number (e.g. CR-176) that can be used to refer to the report in Discord or elsewhere.