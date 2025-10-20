 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20465690 Edited 20 October 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Map

Maps have fewer villages and the skill they teach are slightly more aligned with the surrounding tiles.
Resources are tweaked slightly to decrease the probability of large areas having very few resources.

Fixes

  • Expert specialists (Hardy Pioneer, Jesuit Missionary etc.) now use only their profession ("Jesuit Missionary") instead of type+profession ("Missionary (Jesuit Missionary)")
  • Tile production was not immediately updated after a tile was plowed. Center tile production should always be correct now.
  • Paine's tax-bonus is now a bonus factor instead of addition (tax rate of 22 is now +22%, not +22 bells)
  • Garrison-part of the Colony Advistor report is easier to read
  • Tax is now collected on treasure
  • Units could equip in europe even if the required goods were boycotted
  • Fixed some texts

Reporting problems

Please report problems in-game, by pressing "Q" or clicking the feedback button in upper right hand corner. These reports include a save-game, screenshot and logs which make it a lot easier to both understand the problem and fixing it. The report is anonymous (but contains your player name and colony names). After sending a report you will receive a ticket number (e.g. CR-176) that can be used to refer to the report in Discord or elsewhere.

Changed files in this update

