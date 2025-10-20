MapMaps have fewer villages and the skill they teach are slightly more aligned with the surrounding tiles.
Resources are tweaked slightly to decrease the probability of large areas having very few resources.
Fixes
- Expert specialists (Hardy Pioneer, Jesuit Missionary etc.) now use only their profession ("Jesuit Missionary") instead of type+profession ("Missionary (Jesuit Missionary)")
- Tile production was not immediately updated after a tile was plowed. Center tile production should always be correct now.
- Paine's tax-bonus is now a bonus factor instead of addition (tax rate of 22 is now +22%, not +22 bells)
- Garrison-part of the Colony Advistor report is easier to read
- Tax is now collected on treasure
- Units could equip in europe even if the required goods were boycotted
- Fixed some texts
Changed files in this update