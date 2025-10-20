Welcome board members!



We are thrilled to announce the third update for Rise of Industry 2 - Home and away🏢🏖️



Get ready to explore 6 new maps from Kauai, Hawaii to Key West, Florida with an expanded, truly random, sandbox mode allowing you to tailor your sandbox experience with new optional randomness and more control over where you start.



With these new maps comes new resources to exploit and the nerds over at R&D have cooked up new pharmaceuticals for you to introduce to the market.

But that's not all! Cities have also been tweaked with new interactions and impact on your industries. They may even request material support depending on your production lines!



So, what exactly has changed?

✈️6 new maps:

With Frank taking some time outside of the states and the prying eyes of regulatory alphabet agencies, new business opportunities have opened up in his wake.

Explore the islands of Key West, Florida, see the engineering masterwork of the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada. Conquer diverse terrains from the rugged mountains and valleys of Cortez, Colorado to the tropics of Puerto Rico. Follow the setting sun and relax on the beaches of Guam, or head east and explore the rich volcanic island of Kauai, Hawaii. We promise the volcano is mostly dormant.

These maps are available in the newly expanded Sandbox mode.

🏢City rework:

Cities have been given an expansion with new ways to interact with and support your workforce, whilst making management more important. Balancing housing and jobs has been made more impactful, your workers will become unhappy and less productive if there is too much housing without jobs, or if they have to travel from out of town to work.

It’s not all challenges however. Cities can request contracts of various consumer goods which will greatly boost your worker’s happiness (as well as your wallet’s), ranging from basic goods like lumber or sand, to end products like soft drinks, or tires.

💊Pharmaceuticals:

New land also means new products! Pharmaceutical drugs can now be manufactured, combining basic chemicals with some research points to get basic drugs which can be refined into consumer grade pharmaceuticals.

🔨Sandbox expansion:

The sandbox mode has also been tweaked and expanded. In addition to existing modifiers for difficulty, we have added more randomness in road, utility and city placement. On top of this, resources and ports have extra options for further randomness, or toggling whether they generate. This aims to make the sandbox feel more unique, increasing variety between playthroughs as certain resources may be far away, and your typical production chains may become sub-optimal.

At the start of sandbox scenarios you can also now choose where to start, unlocking a plot and its surroundings with additional slots for access rights.

We hope you enjoy these updates and best of luck taking your business to the top! Let us know any feedback or suggestions.

🛠️Patch notes

Major updates:

- Sandbox settings update:

- Starting city locations can now be set to place randomly during new map generation

- Initial road, rail, pipe and wire networks can now randomly generate during new map generation

- Players can select if maps generate with harbors (if available), airports or rail connections

- Initial resource deposits can be randomly placed at generation or be set to follow the distribution and arrangement from the related scenario

- Players select the starting lot/location for their initial parcels of owned land

- In addition to selecting owned initial lots, players now select 5 initial lots for access rights to reach road/utility networks if necessary or to explore the map

- Six new sandbox-exclusive maps:

- Boulder City, Nevada

- Cortez, Colorado

- Guam

- Kauai, Hawaii

- Key West, Florida

- Ponce, Puerto Rico

- New tropical biomes are in place for Guam, Kauai, Key West and Puerto Rico

- New mini-vertical for manufacturing pharmaceuticals

- New resources:

- Drugs

- Pharmaceuticals

- Players need to invest part of their daily research into manufacturing

- New models for pharma complex

- Central office

- Drug production/lab

- Pharmaceutical production

- Cities in the game will sometimes approach players with contract opportunities to sell certain resources to the local municipality

- Cities will also sometimes approach players to purchase utilities (power and water)

- There is a new season progression timeline in the reports front page to help track season length in each map

- Worker happiness is adjusted to be more demanding and cities will expand on their own far less frequently

- Workers will react negatively to having far more excess housing than available jobs (aka unemployment)

Minor changes/updates/bug fixes

- Executive assistants will no longer appear in sandbox maps with useless requests

- Some manager traits and upgrades for farms and furnaces were not working as advertised

- VP of PR upgrades to discount housing subsidy costs were not working as advertised

- Update some event triggers to exclude scenario events from sandbox

- When you are granted a new lot in a mission or as a result of an action, the camera can be panned to the new lot

- Hawaii will now have a pin on the globe

- Sandbox scenarios no longer give an introductory message

- [BUG FIX] Fix up international contracts so that they no longer offer to sell players things that are "end products" (cars, toys, foodstuffs, etc.)

- [BUG FIX] On controller, the confirmation button on conveyor management was sometimes unreachable

- [BUG FIX] Sometimes overlapping urgent notifs would block one another resulting in a soft lock

- [BUG FIX] You couldn't do a lunch meeting if your influence was precisely 0

- [BUG FIX] Battery purchase orders weren't laddered correctly in a couple of instances

- [BUG FIX] Cold calling will no longer show people you already know

- [BUG FIX] Sometimes (especially with coal), you would be granted the same lot over and over again

- [BUG FIX] You could try to send your VP of Sales to an international show while attending a regular trade show

- [BUG FIX] Sometimes contract deliveries to be met went negative

- [BUG FIX] Sometimes the number of stars in investor tracking was not totalling correctly

- [BUG FIX] Trucks no longer go offroad around complexes

- [BUG FIX] Fixed some instances where saves were failing to load

- [BUG FIX] Fixed some instances where stars were not totalling correctly

- [BUG FIX] Cities would occasionally try to offer contracts for products that don't exist on the map

- [BUG FIX] City contracts would sometimes be un-negotiable

- [BUG FIX] Pause menu was inaccessible during the plot selection process for sandbox

- [BUG FIX] International contracts will now allow you to deal drugs and pharma products

- [BUG FIX] Utility throughput would something stop working

- [BUG FIX] Menus would occasionally refuse to close

- [BUG FIX] Rare softlock when accessing plot mode in sandbox

- Some minor visual and animation updates

- Small typo, translation and text updates