20 October 2025 Build 20465565 Edited 20 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Now if you are on NG+ items that are unlocked after day 4 will be unlocked
Improved depthsorting of the cum particles in the internal view
Fixed apperance sprite overwrite mods not working
Now after eggs have been fertilized >50 times a counter appears on top of them to make it clear the count is going up
Repackaged the modingstarterpack folder
Increased player base tech 5 -> 10
Increased sex base speed by 10%
Decreased turbo badge speed increase by 10%

