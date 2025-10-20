Now if you are on NG+ items that are unlocked after day 4 will be unlocked

Improved depthsorting of the cum particles in the internal view

Fixed apperance sprite overwrite mods not working

Now after eggs have been fertilized >50 times a counter appears on top of them to make it clear the count is going up

Repackaged the modingstarterpack folder

Increased player base tech 5 -> 10

Increased sex base speed by 10%

Decreased turbo badge speed increase by 10%