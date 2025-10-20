Our most valuable tester, Köfte.

Hello everyone,

Even though we are far from finished, with the major bugs that deeply affected the game now largely under control, we’ve begun focusing more on smaller issues and gameplay improvements.

We hope that by the end of this week, if we can reduce the number of bugs significantly and reach a clean slate, we’ll be ready to move on to larger mechanical updates, new areas, and much more.

Therefore, the bug reports you send us this week are especially important.

New Features

• The headlight feature has been added. You can now improve your visibility while working or exploring at night.

PC: L key

Controller: Down button (D-Pad Down)

System Fixes

• Fixed an issue where the Tool Panel could fail to open and cause instability if the player quickly returned to the main menu and reopened the game.

• Worked on a stuttering issue that affected several panels such as the kitchen and the gambler at the bar. We hope this has now been resolved.

• Fixed a problem that caused a red error message to appear in the bug reporting system under certain conditions.

• Identified a Steam Controller Input interference that caused some controller buttons not to work. Steam Controller Input support has been disabled to prevent this.

• The newly added font appeared too thin in certain areas. We’ve made adjustments to improve legibility by slightly thickening the font where necessary.

Gameplay and Balance Improvements

• The skill that increases money earned from ships now works correctly.

• Fixed an issue where accepting a fax at the exact moment the night begins and the cursed ship appears could cause overlapping ship instances.

• Increased the speed of the resource machine based on player feedback.

• Fixed a bug that prevented engine repairs on the one-star blue-cabin ship.

• Fixed a problem where the engine block cover could obstruct repair actions on some ships.

• Reduced the intensity of the head-bobbing effect, as some players reported discomfort and headaches caused by it.

General Status

Some of the issues we’ve been fixing have been quite stubborn and took a lot of time to resolve. However, we continue to work on improvements every day.

You can reach us through the “Send Report” option in the game, the Steam Discussions section, or our Discord channel to report any remaining problems.