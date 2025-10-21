Spooky season has arrived in Hotel Architect, and we’re thrilled to unveil our first seasonal update with our Halloween Add-on – a chillingly fun content pack to haunt your halls and rooms if you dare!



So what's in the update?

Check out what's in the upload below!





The pack includes:

23 new items - from creepy candle stands and lanterns to pumpkins and a coffin!

5 surface materials - perfect for gothic walls and floors

3 structure items - build walls with a spooky twist

3 character props - costumes and accessories to get your staff and guests in the spirit!



Whether you're designing a haunted mansion or a cozy autumn retreat, this pack brings the seasonal flair you need.



If you want to use the Halloween add-on, you first need to turn it on in the main menu. We're left it this way so if you aren't a Halloween or gothic furniture fan, you can keep it turned off.



The add-on will also be available all year round so if you want Halloween in July, you can turn it on with a flick of a switch!







Core game updates also out today!

Alongside the Halloween Add-on, we’ve rolled out a series of quality-of-life improvements and gameplay enhancements:

🔧 Building & Item Improvements

Doors and windows can now be selected and moved just like regular items.

Blueprint mode now support selection of doors, and windows so you can move them around without deleting.

Added a copy button in the item info window (default hotkey: C) for faster duplication.

Added a towel holder with 4 item slots (intended to be used in public bathrooms)

Towel shelf can no longer be placed in bathroom zones (only in laundry rooms)

Added T-shaped and cross-shaped pieces to modular carpets.

🧹 Smarter Staff & Guests

Cleaners now choose between a vacuum or mop based on the floor type.

Guests now pick restaurants based on menu preferences – so you can have multiple hotel restaurants to cater better for your guests.

⚠️ UI & AI Enhancements

Fixed flickering elements in the Cashflow tab.

Added alerts below the top bar to notify you of major workflow issues – these stay visible until resolved.

Improved waste management AI and increased bin/dumpster capacity.

Upgrading bins/dumpsters no longer causes them to discard contents.

Upgrading beds no longer causes them to become unmade.

🤔 Other Changes/Fixes

Replaced Las Vegas bonus objective "Rake head smack" with "Get 3 different casino games up and running"

Cash reserves from deleted casino zones are now automatically transferred to your bank.

Fixed issue that prevented some items from being cleaned.

Performance improvements in the temperature system.

Added specific "Stinky" icon in guest reviews!



We hope this update makes your hotel management experience smoother, smarter, and spookier than ever. The Halloween Add-on is available now – turn it on in the addon area in the main menu and start building your haunted hospitality empire!

Happy Haunting!

- The Hotel Architect Team