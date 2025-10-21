 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20465552 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spooky season has arrived in Hotel Architect, and we’re thrilled to unveil our first seasonal update with our Halloween Add-on – a chillingly fun content pack to haunt your halls and rooms if you dare!


So what's in the update?

Check out what's in the upload below!


The pack includes:

  • 23 new items - from creepy candle stands and lanterns to pumpkins and a coffin!

  • 5 surface materials - perfect for gothic walls and floors

  • 3 structure items - build walls with a spooky twist

  • 3 character props - costumes and accessories to get your staff and guests in the spirit!

Whether you're designing a haunted mansion or a cozy autumn retreat, this pack brings the seasonal flair you need.

If you want to use the Halloween add-on, you first need to turn it on in the main menu. We're left it this way so if you aren't a Halloween or gothic furniture fan, you can keep it turned off.

The add-on will also be available all year round so if you want Halloween in July, you can turn it on with a flick of a switch!



Core game updates also out today!

Alongside the Halloween Add-on, we’ve rolled out a series of quality-of-life improvements and gameplay enhancements:

🔧 Building & Item Improvements

  • Doors and windows can now be selected and moved just like regular items.

  • Blueprint mode now support selection of doors, and windows so you can move them around without deleting.

  • Added a copy button in the item info window (default hotkey: C) for faster duplication.

  • Added a towel holder with 4 item slots (intended to be used in public bathrooms)

  • Towel shelf can no longer be placed in bathroom zones (only in laundry rooms)

  • Added T-shaped and cross-shaped pieces to modular carpets.

🧹 Smarter Staff & Guests

  • Cleaners now choose between a vacuum or mop based on the floor type.

  • Guests now pick restaurants based on menu preferences – so you can have multiple hotel restaurants to cater better for your guests.

⚠️ UI & AI Enhancements

  • Fixed flickering elements in the Cashflow tab.

  • Added alerts below the top bar to notify you of major workflow issues – these stay visible until resolved.

  • Improved waste management AI and increased bin/dumpster capacity.

  • Upgrading bins/dumpsters no longer causes them to discard contents.

  • Upgrading beds no longer causes them to become unmade.

🤔 Other Changes/Fixes

  • Replaced Las Vegas bonus objective "Rake head smack" with "Get 3 different casino games up and running"

  • Cash reserves from deleted casino zones are now automatically transferred to your bank.

  • Fixed issue that prevented some items from being cleaned.

  • Performance improvements in the temperature system.

  • Added specific "Stinky" icon in guest reviews!


We hope this update makes your hotel management experience smoother, smarter, and spookier than ever. The Halloween Add-on is available now – turn it on in the addon area in the main menu and start building your haunted hospitality empire!

Happy Haunting!
- The Hotel Architect Team

Changed files in this update

