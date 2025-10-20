Girls! Girls! Girls!? — Beach Episode October Update

Our final major update before the holiday season!



Hey everyone!

We’ve been hard at work polishing Girls! Girls! Girls!? to make sure your time at the café — and the beach! — runs smoother than ever.

Here’s what’s new in this October update:









🏖️ New & Improved

• Beach Episode CGs now in Gallery!

You can now view all those sunny, swimsuit-filled memories right from your CG gallery.









🧍‍♀️ Sprite & Visual Fixes

• Fully remapped character sprites to their correct positions.

(Yes, those mysterious double-Nanase moments have finally been fixed!)

• General improvements to sprite transitions and visual consistency.









🛠️ Stability & Bug Fixes

• Freeze issue resolved. No more random stops during gameplay.

• Fixed a Unity security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) — More info here.

• Game start / DLC launch issue fixed.

Previously, choosing the Beach Episode DLC from the menu after restarting could cause the game to hang.

The start menu now loads the DLC cleanly every time.

• Other minor bug fixes and optimizations for smoother performance.









💌 Thank You

As we head into the holiday season, we want to thank everyone for your continued love and support.

Your feedback keeps us improving — and your screenshots, fan art, and kind words mean the world to us. 💖



Enjoy your time at the beach, and stay tuned for our next seasonal surprise! 🌸



— The Myosuki Team

