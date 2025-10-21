Added stock scanner for easy restocking, access it via the phone's new scanner appWarehouse shelf is changed to be one sided only (more space!)Warehouse shelf's labels are shifted downIncreased purchase box count limit from 100 to 500 when adding restock orderOptimization - reduced loading time and lag when spawning many boxes of itemsOptimization - tweak card detail display distanceFix bug - stuck when opening card pack during lag spikeFix bug - on game load, the worker's task is reset if saved at end of day