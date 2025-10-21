Early access build 0.62 - Scanner Order
Added stock scanner for easy restocking, access it via the phone's new scanner app
Warehouse shelf is changed to be one sided only (more space!)
Warehouse shelf's labels are shifted down
Increased purchase box count limit from 100 to 500 when adding restock order
Optimization - reduced loading time and lag when spawning many boxes of items
Optimization - tweak card detail display distance
Fix bug - stuck when opening card pack during lag spike
Fix bug - on game load, the worker's task is reset if saved at end of day
