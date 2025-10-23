Mission Journal: Patch #2.10.2.2997-884

Date of entry: 2152/06/12 Atmospheric density in equatorial sectors shows steady gains toward habitability. Minor CO₂ conversion drops detected—linked to recent volcanic shifts near Elysium Planitia.

Recalibration protocols are underway, with oxygen levels stabilizing across biosphere grids. Agricultural dome expansion remains on schedule pending orbital approval.





Fixed issues with forfeiting/launching new games.

The game no longer gets stuck when the AI takes over a player who leaves an online match.

Fixed a freeze that could happen during the endgame plant conversion phase.

Fixed an issue where a card action could appear as available when it shouldn’t be.

Fixed using Floaters from Dirigibles #222 as payment.

Fixed duplicated icons cases.

Self-Replicating Robots #210 doesn't count anymore for the Eccentric Award.

Fixed a freeze caused by Corroder Suits #219.

Fixed a game-breaking bug with a Self-Replicating Robots #210 x Olympus Conference #185 interaction.

Fixed Great Dam #136 tile sometimes not being available on a compatible spot.

Fixed a crash when checking the scoreboard in solo mode.

Online game filters now work properly.

Players can now see rankings correctly in the Join Game screen.

Fixed Manutech’s resource payment's order of resolution.

Fixed an issue with the flow of Hot Seat mode.

In local games, Milestones and Awards no longer show 1st player as “You”.

The full HUD now displays correctly during card actions and resource stealing.

Fixed cases where the UI could disappear.

Fixed a problem when loading a tutorial for the second time.

AI that replaces a player now behaves correctly during the draft.

Fixed an issue where Sponsored Academies #247 effects could be canceled.

Crash Site Cleanup #X17 now only playable when Plants were removed, not Plant production.

Fixed a display bug for card conditions.

Added the missing text for Asteroid Deflection System X14.

Fixed the graphic quality option so it actually changes visuals at high settings.

Restored the side scroll bar appearing after joining a game.

Adjusted the collision box for the decrease/increase-cost arrows.

Fixed Immigrant City’s icon appearing on top of text.

The menu icon now works during the research phase.

You can now switch between players correctly once one is selected.

Fixed the "Ignore" list.

Harmonized the display of “Minus X” resources as costs on action cards.

Fixed an icon mistake on Advanced Alloys #071.

Fixed a visual glitch where confirmation text appeared behind map icons.

Fixed an order of resolution issue between Viral Enhancer #074 and Potatoes #X28.