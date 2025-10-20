Mr Magpie has been imbued with a spirit, and has found himself a nicer mustache

Can now remove cards from deck! Just click on the deck and you can pay to shred cards. Deck is also now capped at 24.

Added Capacity - Uncommon Perk - At the start of a round, gain +1 mult. Then PERMANENTLY increase this by 1 if the board is full.

Removed Incubator

Removed Hindsight

Changed "The Letter _" to count EVERY instance of that letter among the perks you own. It has also been promoted to rare because it's very powerful now.

Changed Bandaid to only work when you flip a non-bloodied JERRY (thanks to players in the discord for breaking it and bringing the broken strategy to our attention!)