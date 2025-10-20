Visuals:
Mr Magpie has been imbued with a spirit, and has found himself a nicer mustache
Clearer and juicier animations for cards activating
Rules Changes:
Can now remove cards from deck! Just click on the deck and you can pay to shred cards. Deck is also now capped at 24.
Perk Changes:
Added Capacity - Uncommon Perk - At the start of a round, gain +1 mult. Then PERMANENTLY increase this by 1 if the board is full.
Removed Incubator
Removed Hindsight
Changed "The Letter _" to count EVERY instance of that letter among the perks you own. It has also been promoted to rare because it's very powerful now.
Changed Bandaid to only work when you flip a non-bloodied JERRY (thanks to players in the discord for breaking it and bringing the broken strategy to our attention!)
Promoted Group Synergy to Uncommon and changed the name to Group Feedback to fit with the names of other upgrade perks
QoL Features:
Right click to de-emphasize a hint once you're done with it (thanks GothicLordUK for the idea)
Added settings option to turn off screenshake
Changed lose animation to be kinder on the eyes
Can move perks by dragging instead of clicking (clicking also still works)
Fixed many miscellaneous bugs
Changed files in this update