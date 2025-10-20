 Skip to content
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20465374 Edited 20 October 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visuals:

  • Mr Magpie has been imbued with a spirit, and has found himself a nicer mustache

  • Clearer and juicier animations for cards activating

Rules Changes:

  • Can now remove cards from deck! Just click on the deck and you can pay to shred cards. Deck is also now capped at 24.

Perk Changes:

  • Added Capacity - Uncommon Perk - At the start of a round, gain +1 mult. Then PERMANENTLY increase this by 1 if the board is full.

  • Removed Incubator

  • Removed Hindsight

  • Changed "The Letter _" to count EVERY instance of that letter among the perks you own. It has also been promoted to rare because it's very powerful now.

  • Changed Bandaid to only work when you flip a non-bloodied JERRY (thanks to players in the discord for breaking it and bringing the broken strategy to our attention!)

  • Promoted Group Synergy to Uncommon and changed the name to Group Feedback to fit with the names of other upgrade perks

QoL Features:

  • Right click to de-emphasize a hint once you're done with it (thanks GothicLordUK for the idea)

  • Added settings option to turn off screenshake

  • Changed lose animation to be kinder on the eyes

  • Can move perks by dragging instead of clicking (clicking also still works)

  • Fixed many miscellaneous bugs

