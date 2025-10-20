Hello Adventurers!

The Revelations Update is finally available, bringing dozens of new features and hundreds of fixes! We'd like to thank everyone who tested the update in beta and sent us precious bug reports!

Character Progression Reimagined

Class Specializations: Classes now offer a more distinctive approach to the game. At level 3, you will choose a Specialization, unlocking unique combat capabilities for your character.

More Talents, More Often: We've added over a hundred new Talents and increased the rate you acquire them while leveling up.

Reworked Skills & Skill Trees: Skill Trees are now unlocked through progression (at levels 2 and 10) instead of at character creation. All existing Skills have been improved for better variety and impact.

Dynamic & Tactical Combat

Replace Morale with Determination: we have removed all cooldowns from Skills, and replaced Morale with a new stat: Determination. Determination Points are spent to use Active Skills, making fights more dynamic and interesting. No more spamming the best skills on the first turn and waiting for them to be available again!

New Status Effects: We’ve added 8 new status effects and reworked Poison and Bleed to further differentiate builds and strategies.

A Worthy Challenge: Prepare to face smarter and more varied enemies. Each faction now has a distinct identity with unique equipment, tactics, weaknesses, and abilities.

A Living, Breathing World

Explore a New World: The map has been completely reworked to reduce travel time and focus on action.

Simulated Settlements: We've drastically improved the world simulation. Settlements now have mechanics to simulate their economy and stability, and factions have a better AI to direct their military aims.

Engaging Dynamic Narrative: The systems behind quests generation have been overhauled to produce longer, more interesting quests with tangible consequences and less predictable outcomes.

An Improved Experience

Stability & Polish: We have fixed hundreds of bugs, including several long-standing issues, for a much smoother experience.

Quality of Life: We’ve implemented many QoL features the community has been asking for.

Clarity: All in-game English texts have been professionally edited, and the tutorials have been improved.

Full Changelog

Morale and Determination

After extensive internal testing and valuable player feedback, we have changed how Morale works and removed cooldowns from skills. All cooldowns have been removed from Skills and Morale has been replaced with a new mechanic: Determination.

Determination Points (DP) work as follows:

Skills consume Determination: Powerful skills cost more DP, while basic ones cost less.

Determination regenerates each turn: Every character gradually recovers DP at the start of their turn.

Shouts still matter: Shouts replenish DP for allies or reduce it for enemies, allowing allies to spend more Determination on Skills or preventing enemies from using theirs.

Classes, Skills, Leveling, and Items

Reworked character progression to be less overwhelming when learning the game's mechanics, but deeper and more rewarding after the initial levels.

Skill Trees are no longer available during character creation. The first Skill Tree is unlocked at level 2, and a second is unlocked at level 10.

Added more than 150 new Talents, available when leveling up, with some being exclusive to certain classes.

Classes have been reworked to offer an extended selection of Talents and to unlock a specialization at level 3. Specializations offer unique gameplay mechanics to characters. Click here for a detailed breakdown of available classes and specializations.

Added a selection of Talents for the mid and late-game revolving around a new Status Effect, Valor , allowing your character to gain additional Action Points and use more Actions during a single turn.

Added new items and improved variants for existing ones, featuring randomized passive effects that can be found through looting, trading, or completing quests.

Settlements and Map

The world map has been reworked, reducing its overall size by 60%. This change dramatically cuts travel times, making exploration smoother and more engaging.

Added Holdings to all regions. These small economic hubs include farms, mines, ranches, fisheries, logging camps, inns, and more. Each Settlement now represents an entire region, with every region containing two Holdings to better represent the local economy and prosperity.

All existing settlements have been modified to include trading areas, civilian and military warehouses, and guard points. Some settlements now have one or two additional houses, and their aesthetics have been improved.

Beiasca has been completely redesigned to look more like an actual marble quarry.

Canneto has been completely redesigned with more buildings and a small fortress for the governing faction.

Temisu has been redesigned so that its oasis is in the middle of the settlement, making it a more prominent feature.

Luzhen has been extended with more buildings.

A new settlement, Ankhgur , has been added. It is controlled by the Golden Dahlans and located near the river.

All dynamic levels have been reworked to increase variety and avoid game-breaking or annoying bugs.

Added new final levels for major quests: military camps and infested nests.

Quests and Narrative

We made extensive changes to the systems handling the dynamic narrative. Dynamic quests are now much more varied and can support a more complex structure. Dialogues and events have been adapted to allow NPCs to better fit their role in a quest and react to current events.

Added new quests and subquests. Many more are coming in the future now that we have developed and tested these new systems.

Reworked the Tutorial/Prologue to be longer, more interesting, and to better introduce the world to new players. It now has more follow-up content after the first quest to give a better sense of direction.

Added new consequences for completing or failing quests, with the goal of showing the impact of player actions on the world.

Created a subsystem to reduce randomness in the quest-creation process, preventing settlements from giving the player multiple similar quests.

Status Effects

Valor: A new stackable status effect. Grants one Action Point upon reaching 10 stacks.

Cleanse: A new status effect that counters all negative status effects by removing their charges.

Curse: A new status effect that counters all positive status effects by removing their charges.

Insight: A new stacking status effect that empowers the next attack made by the affected character.

Reflexes and Advantage: Two new status effects granting either Accuracy or Defense to a target for a single turn.

Rage: A new status effect that greatly increases offensive capabilities while reducing defenses.

Mark: A new status effect allowing anyone attacking the target to reroll missed attacks.

Concealed: A new status effect simulating a hidden character, which can be acquired by activating turn-based mode while in stealth.

Bleed now inflicts damage based on a percentage of a target's health.

Poison now lasts indefinitely and inflicts increasing damage for each stack applied to a target.

Economy and Simulation

Added new variables to track the well-being of a settlement to better simulate local prosperity.

Player actions, quests, and events will now affect these variables, changing a settlement's prosperity and the availability of local goods. The inventory of NPCs and traders will change dynamically to better reflect the local economy.

Added new buildings where supplies are stored. Players can steal these supplies to sabotage a settlement or to make some money.

Traders will update their inventory more often and offer a wider selection of items, including higher-tier equipment.

Added more events to simulate a Settlement's economy, allowing them to recover after a negative event or decline after a period of prosperity.

Reworked quest rewards to be more interesting, varied, and useful.

Minor Changes and Additions

Reworked all existing enemies and added new enemy archetypes, giving a clear identity to all factions and drastically improving variety.

Reworked how persuasion works in dialogues, making it more integrated with the conversation flow and giving it a more natural feel.

Removed redundant approaches in persuasion dialogues and added more variety in consequences.

Added the magical domination approach for persuasion dialogues, which can be unlocked by magical classes or by using certain items.

The diary has been updated to support the new structure of dynamic quests and dynamic strings, which are more situational and clear.

Improved civilian AI to be more consistent when dealing with criminal activities; removed instances where NPCs could accuse the player of crimes they did not witness.

Improved combat AI, especially for ranged enemies, to be more effective and waste fewer Action Points.

Changed how Progress Meters (e.g., Prosperity, Relationships) work and are displayed to improve clarity.

The terms "Attack" and "Precision" have been consolidated into "Accuracy" for clarity and consistency.

Action and Attack previews in combat now show all passive modifiers that apply in the current scenario.

It is now possible to dismantle Tier 2-5 materials to get double the amount of lower-tier materials.

The Attributes and Talents panel has been reworked to show more information and make selecting Talents easier.

Improved balancing algorithms to create more interesting encounters.

Added an option to set the camera rotation speed.

Barks can now be skipped by clicking on them. An option to change their on-screen duration has also been added.

Colors for civilian clothing are now much more varied.

Companions can now be fully customized during the Respec process.

Changed the behavior of Quest Markers so that multiple quests can be tracked simultaneously. Follow-up quests are now automatically tracked when they start.

Alerting a single guard will no longer alert all soldiers in a settlement.

Joining a faction will now yield better rewards, including Purple variants of faction items.

Fixes

Edited all English texts, with hundreds of fixes and improvements covering typos, grammar, syntax, and consistency.

Fixed a critical issue where modifiers from different passive skills wouldn't function correctly at the same time. This also resolves a bug where weapons were sometimes compared to shields instead of other weapons.

Fixed doors opening inside walls.

Fixed several assets that would change position when a settlement was destroyed.

Fixed a parsing issue that could result in broken dialogues during quests involving mercenaries.

Many more modifiers will now be shown on the action's preview when hovering over a potential target.

Fixed the missing icon for the Bribery option in special persuasion dialogues.

Fixed roofs in many settlements that wouldn't disappear properly.

Determination (formerly Morale) damage now correctly triggers combat.

The combat UI now shows why a certain action cannot be used (e.g., AP cost, Determination cost, needs reload, Flanked status).

Status immunities now work as intended.

Fixed an issue with stacking multipliers that could lead to extreme damage under certain conditions.

Fixed minor issues with the Equipment Panel that would sometimes show the wrong items equipped.

Fixed the "Attributes Up" status not having a correct impact on HP and Determination.

Fixed a critical issue that would break all dialogues when loading while a bark is active, forcing a game restart.

Made all projectiles slightly faster so that casting fireballs or throwing bombs does not reduce the combat pacing.

Fixed an issue with the quest tracker on the map that could go off-screen at certain resolutions.

Added several failsafes to prevent NPCs from getting stuck in the same tile when transitioning to turn-based mode.

People who died outside of combat will no longer all have the exact same pose.

Fixed some containers, especially destroyed variants, that were not highlighting correctly.

Traders traveling on the map can now properly upgrade items.

Fixed the character cycling function in combat to prioritize characters with remaining Action Points.

Fixed issues with the AI that could lead to blocking errors or performance degradation.

Fixed several minor issues with Quest Markers not appearing or disappearing correctly.

Fixed an issue with NPC allies not following the player immediately.

Fixed a minor issue with the trading screen not rounding numbers properly.

Fixed some dialogues and quests not working correctly when the player is disguised.

Fixed an issue with the crafting screen breaking when certain recipes are unlocked.

Fixed an issue with ingredients in the crafting screen not showing their names.

Events on the World Map will no longer appear in the first few days, to avoid overwhelming new players.

Fixed a location cleanup issue that could result in some areas having leftover data from completed quests.

Fixed a few weapons having broken Actions that couldn't be used as intended.

Fixed a few empty dialogues appearing in Quest briefings on rare occasions.

Thank you for your support and stay tuned for future updates!