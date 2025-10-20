Fixed issue where Annabelle and Ryle's supports were missing from each other's support list. This had no effect on your ability to trigger the supports, however.

Fixed issue that prevented Quidel and Miles from joining the party in Important Cargo map.

Fixed issue where Ikan was missing the Elf tag.

Fixed issue where Victor was missing the Demon tag.

Fixed issue where Nayeli remained highlighted in the ending cutscene of Chapter 10 for one message.

Fixed issue where Blight Faerie enemies had an invisible version of the Dark Range +1 passive.

Fixed missing interaction between Sophie's Duplicate and the Summon Ring. It now has extra range and the clone has +1 mov.

Fixed issue where Sophie's Clone was being prompted to be selected after being summoned for no reason.

Fixed issue where Sophie's Freebie passive would not trigger when attacking after Rolling a 5 with Dice Roll.