Chapter 2 is OUT NOW!

Chapter 2 has now been released! And if you're a returning player from Chapter 1, there have been 20 patches since you last played! Check out what's new below:

New features

Difficulties; hard and permadeath. Please start a New Game to play them!

Menu options; more graphics, controls and gameplay options.

Steam Deck Verified - Got a steam deck? Play Confronted on your couch!

Better performance

Performance mode FSR enabled now allows lower spec pcs to play Confronted.

The game has been optimised for better memory efficiency and fewer draw calls.

Personal message from me

Confronted is a solo developed game. I've spent over 1000 hours on Chapter 2! I hope you enjoy the horror, the scares, the story and characters.

If you get a moment, a review would be amazing too!

Now it's time for me to get back to working on the finale; Chapter 3.