Major 23 October 2025 Build 20465269 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chapter 2 is OUT NOW!

Chapter 2 has now been released! And if you're a returning player from Chapter 1, there have been 20 patches since you last played! Check out what's new below:

New features

  • Difficulties; hard and permadeath. Please start a New Game to play them!

  • Menu options; more graphics, controls and gameplay options.

  • Steam Deck Verified - Got a steam deck? Play Confronted on your couch!

Better performance

  • Performance mode FSR enabled now allows lower spec pcs to play Confronted.

  • The game has been optimised for better memory efficiency and fewer draw calls.

Personal message from me

Confronted is a solo developed game. I've spent over 1000 hours on Chapter 2! I hope you enjoy the horror, the scares, the story and characters.

If you get a moment, a review would be amazing too!

Now it's time for me to get back to working on the finale; Chapter 3.

Changed files in this update

