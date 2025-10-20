 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20465072
Update notes via Steam Community

Godot 4.5

Updated to Godot 4.5, hoping for better Linux Proton support.

Camera updates

Fixed a bug that could cause the camera sensitivity to explode on lower frame rates.

Added a camera sensitivity slider to help with camera rotation sensitivity.

Changed files in this update

