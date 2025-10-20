Godot 4.5
Updated to Godot 4.5, hoping for better Linux Proton support.
Camera updates
Fixed a bug that could cause the camera sensitivity to explode on lower frame rates.
Added a camera sensitivity slider to help with camera rotation sensitivity.
