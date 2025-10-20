You can now get the full version of the game!

Thank you everybody for your support, bug reports and feedback. We wouldn’t be here without you, our amazing community. Special thanks to our Early Testers from discord for hard work 💚

You can purchase Lessaria: Fantasy Kingdom Sim with a 20% launch day discount for $19.9

And don’t forget to check out the epic release trailer!



Also, you can check some bundles we prepared for you guys, with Diplomacy is Not an Option and Against the Storm.

Thank you guys again, see you in the Kingdom!



