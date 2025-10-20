Added
- New high level boss - Nature's Wrath
- New and dangerous exclusive skills for bosses with visuals for danger zones
- Progressive stat reset cost. Now it's cheap at low level and grows with you
- Added 1 second cooldown for consumables usage. It's one cooldown for all so you're not encouraged to collect 5 different health potion types to drink them at the same time
- New skill [Maim Spike] to help ranged tree keep distance with enemies
- Loot quality gear affix added for jewelry (can spawn from lvl 10). New lucky hat
- Mana steal gear affix added. Can spawn on same item types as life steal (in-hand, gloves, amulets). Can spawn from lvl 30
- [Steel Press] now provides physical damage reduction if used with two shields. [Steel Press] movement is smoother now
- Target dummy was added to safe zone
- Two new maps
Changed
- Buff to [Rapid Spike] - now it pierces enemies by default
- Opening map now pauses game time
- Better textures for health/mana balls, main panel. Skill buttons are now semi-transparent when not assigned
- Loot quality and experience bonuses gained from map completion/disturbance are now visible in additional stats
- [Buzzing Fields] map level was increased to 30
- Healing and mana restore now don't show numbers if you're full
- Various sprites were added to most of boss arenas
Fixed
- Chest duplication glitch
- Fixed skill visuals size glitch
- Life steal now shows "%" in stats
- Passives with changeable duration now show it in tooltip
