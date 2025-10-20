 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20464748 Edited 20 October 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • The GUI finally behaves properly on larger screens. Phew! Thanks to Papy George for keeping his patience.

  • Papy George also has more to say: new dialogues and lines have been added to make you laugh… or groan.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3870851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link