

This is our biggest update to date. We've mainly focused on achievements, but we've also fixed a lot of stuff under the hood.



Here's what we've done:



Achievements

We have added 50 achievements to the game.



Achievements are a kind of 'award' that you earn by doing specific actions that are possible in the game, but not really required to progress. For example, you can earn an achievement by using a lighter on a dynamite stick, play a piano or deliberately getting caught by a prison guard.



While the main game is all about finding the right puzzle solutions, the achievements celebrate curiosity, exploration and experimentation. Some achievements are easy to unlock. Some are challenging. And then there's a few that are downright unfair.



Bugfixes

We test the app on a regular basis, and still manage to find a few rare bugs from time to time.

These bugs are usually typos, minor graphics errors and strange sounds playing at the wrong time.



Tethering

Some of you have experienced tethering in the game. We've now fixed that.



Improvements

We’ve made a ton of minor improvements, like little adjustments to animations or particle effects. Sometimes we fix a sound that's a little too bassy or a word in a dialogue that just sounds off.



These little improvements are barely noticeable to you as you play the game. They just make the game experience feel a lot more smooth.



This update has required a ton of work and time, and we're very happy with the result.

We hope everything works, and that you'll enjoy it!