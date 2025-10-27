 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20464441 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • ​Updated Unity engine version to 2022.3.62f2,

  • Added a tutorial prompt during the first story comic,

  • Fixed the selection marker in settings sometimes appearing in an incorrect position during the first rendering frame.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2848801
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2848802
  • Loading history…
