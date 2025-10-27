Updated Unity engine version to 2022.3.62f2,
The engine was updated to fix the CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability,
Added a tutorial prompt during the first story comic,
Fixed the selection marker in settings sometimes appearing in an incorrect position during the first rendering frame.
Pup Champs v1.21 (27 Oct 25)
