Fix
Adjusted the AI's strategy of using [all-in] when the [forward base] rule is present.
Fixed the issue where the proficiency increase range of [Death Compass] was not taking effect.
Fixed the attack power display issue for Fernan's borrowed buff.
Changed files in this update