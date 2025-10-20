 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20464351 Edited 20 October 2025 – 13:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Adjusted the AI's strategy of using [all-in] when the [forward base] rule is present.

  2. Fixed the issue where the proficiency increase range of [Death Compass] was not taking effect.

  3. Fixed the attack power display issue for Fernan's borrowed buff.

