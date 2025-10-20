 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20464331 Edited 20 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Small update to improve some backend systems.

Changelog

  • Updated Unity version

Ndemic Creations

Changed files in this update

Windows Rebel Inc: Escalation Content Depot 1088791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link